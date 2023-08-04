Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Manager, Enterprise Onboarding & Product Adoption (Enterprise Solutions and Ryte Product Success Team).

Tasks in the role

​ Build and Scale a High-Performing Team : Recruit, mentor, and develop a team of Product Success Managers across EMEA with a strong focus on enterprise customer excellence.

Own Onboarding Strategy and Execution : Define, refine, and scale onboarding and implementation processes for strategic and enterprise accounts. Build repeatable frameworks, engagement models, and reporting mechanisms.

Drive Early Customer Value : Ensure your team delivers tailored onboarding experiences that align to each customer’s goals, technical stack, and marketing workflows.

Enable Product Adoption : Partner with Customer Success and Product teams to define key adoption milestones and usage metrics. Ensure customers are equipped to derive sustained value from Semrush early in their journey.

Cross-Functional Collaboration : Serve as a strategic liaison between Product, Sales, Solutions Engineering, and Customer Success to influence roadmaps, align go-to-market efforts, and close enablement gaps.

Champion Operational Excellence : Identify and implement process improvements that boost team productivity and enhance customer outcomes. Leverage automation, tooling, and data to optimize delivery.

Deliver Customer Insights: Represent the voice of the customer internally by providing feedback to Product, CS Ops, and Enablement that drives product and process innovation.

Coach for Consultative Engagements : Empower your team to act as trusted advisors to marketing, SEO, and technology leaders across enterprise organizations.

Track Outcomes: Drive accountability by ensuring the team meets onboarding and early adoption KPIs. Monitor performance metrics, report progress regularly, and proactively address gaps in execution to deliver measurable impact.

More About the Role

As the Manager of Enterprise Onboarding & Product Adoption (EMEA), you will be responsible for building and leading our regional onboarding and adoption function focused on our growing enterprise customer base. This role is pivotal in delivering best-in-class onboarding experiences, ensuring strategic product adoption, and driving customer value in alignment with Semrush’s upmarket motion.

You will lead a team of Product Success Managers who guide customers through technical implementation, change management, and early-stage value realization. Your focus will include streamlining onboarding processes, developing scalable playbooks, and collaborating with cross-functional stakeholders to drive outcomes that fuel customer success, product adoption, and long-term retention.

This is a high-impact, people-first leadership role combining strategic thinking, process innovation, and coaching. Success in this role requires deep empathy for enterprise customers and experience navigating the nuances of onboarding and adoption in complex organizations.

Who we are looking for

5+ years of experience in a GTM leadership role (Customer Success, Solutions, Onboarding, or Professional Services) in a SaaS or MarTech company

2+ years managing or helping to build a regional or global onboarding or customer success function

Proven track record of delivering onboarding or implementation success for enterprise customers across complex organizations

Demonstrated ability to coach teams in consultative customer engagement, technical onboarding, and success planning

Executive presence with strong communication skills, capable of engaging confidently with stakeholders ranging from operational leads to C-level executives

Strong organizational and project management capabilities with experience driving multi-stakeholder enterprise engagements

Data-driven mindset and experience using KPIs to measure impact and influence strategy



Nice to Have

Understanding of enterprise SaaS tools, digital marketing workflows, and the role of SEO, SEM, and analytics in marketing operations

Experience with SEO and MarTech platforms such as BrightEdge, Conductor, Botify, SimilarWeb, etc.

Fluent English; additional European languages (French, German, Spanish) are a plus



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!