Are you ready to be part of something big? We’re hiring for the Commercial Account Executive, US & Canada (North America Sales Team) on our Sales Team!

In this role, you’ll engage with key decision-makers, forge impactful relationships with some of the world’s most influential organizations, and directly contribute to the growth of Semrush.

Why Semrush?

We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us!

Some highlights of our success include:

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

$400M+ Annual Recurring Revenue

118,000+ paying customers worldwide

1M+ freemium users

Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others.

If you're looking for a role where your impact will be visible and meaningful, we’d love to hear from you.

Tasks in the role

Create, preserve, and grow relationships within a designated book of business through prospecting, sales calls, and rapport-building.

Maintain strong relationships with existing customers, understanding their business needs and providing additional Semrush Solutions to optimize growth.

Identify and close cross-sell/up-sell opportunities using the Semrush suite of products.

Deliver a value based selling experience to our customers based on automation and customer behavior.

Work with a CSM to ensure high customer retention within your book of business.

Meet or exceed the daily/weekly/monthly activities to reach targets (KPIs, such as number of calls, connections, demos, emails, etc.).

Work with a Product Specialist to introduce your book of business to and sell Semrush newest product offerings.

Efficiently reach out to 100% of your customer portfolio on a monthly basis. No stone left unturned.

Accurately forecast monthly sales and retention achievement to management.

Contribute feedback to the larger Semrush organization by utilizing strong analytical thinking, presentation, and problem-solving skills.

Travel is recommended but not necessary or required.

Fluent English language (C1/C2), Fluent local language of region supported.



What we’re looking for

Bachelor's Degree/Equivalent in a related field.

2 or more years of experience in an Account Executive role in IT.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to articulate and present verbally and in writing.

Technically savvy and adaptable in a constantly changing environment. Ability to quickly master new technology.

Knowledge of the internet and social media.

A high degree of independent thinking and self-responsibility.

Self-motivated, outgoing, and able to meet monthly deadlines and achieve results.

Strong enthusiasm and positivity along with a commitment to creating excellent experiences.

A growth mindset with the willingness to learn and develop professionally.

Ability to work collaboratively within a team environment.

Knowledge of Excel/Word/Google Docs/Gmail/Salesforce or CRM.

A bit about the team

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.

Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:

Exceed sales goals

Maximize earning potential

Deliver meaningful results for our clients

To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.

What’s in it for you

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



