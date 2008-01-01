Are you ready to be part of something big? We’re hiring for the Enterprise Account Executive, US & Canada (North America Enterprise Sales Team) on our Sales Team!

In this role, you’ll engage with key decision-makers, forge impactful relationships with some of the world’s most influential organizations, and directly contribute to the growth of Semrush.

Why Semrush?

We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us!

Some highlights of our success include:

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

$400M+ Annual Recurring Revenue

118,000+ paying customers worldwide

1M+ freemium users

Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others.

If you're looking for a role where your impact will be visible and meaningful, we’d love to hear from you.

Tasks in the role

Responsible for driving revenue growth through new customer acquisition, upselling and cross-selling, and renewals.

Working closely with the Sales Development team, Customer Success team, and Marketing team to identify and engage prospects, understand their needs, and build strong relationships.

Drive revenue growth by generating new business, upselling and cross-selling, and renewals.

Manage the sales cycle from prospecting to close. Comfortable with longer and more complex selling cycles with multiple stakeholders.

Dealing with Legal/Finance/IT requirements.

Manage and maintain a healthy pipeline of key customers and continuously find new opportunities for our customers and qualified prospects and opportunities.

Collaborate with Sales Development, Customer Success, and Marketing teams to develop and execute account plans.

Maintain strong relationships with existing customers, understanding their business needs and providing additional Semrush Solutions to optimize growth.

KPIs of high-volume calls, minutes, demos, and strategic focus on outreach and follow-up personalized cadences to strengthen customer relationships.

Identify and close cross-sell/up-sell opportunities using the Semrush suite of products.

Deliver a value-based selling experience to our customers based on automation and customer behavior.

Accurately forecast monthly/quarterly sales and retention achievement to management.

Contribute feedback to the larger Semrush organization by utilizing strong analytical thinking, presentation, and problem-solving skills.

Identify best practices to refine the company’s lead generation playbook.

Travel is recommended but not necessary or required.

What we’re looking for

Proven 5+ years of experience in enterprise sales, SaaS sales, or a similar customer-facing role

A results-driven approach with a history of consistently exceeding targets

Strong communication and relationship-building skills

A deep understanding of digital marketing trends and SEO concepts (preferred but not required)

A self-starter mindset with the ability to work independently and as part of a team coming from outbound based organizations Not required, but a plus

Experience selling to enterprise accounts in industries such as retail, finance, SaaS, or marketing agencies ($500m + in annual revenues)

Familiarity with CRM tools and data-driven selling strategies

Enthusiasm for working in a fast paced, constantly evolving environment

Alignment with our core values:

Trust , because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves;

Sense of Ownership , because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in;

Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.

Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:

Exceed sales goals

Maximize earning potential

Deliver meaningful results for our clients

To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.

What’s in it for you

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!