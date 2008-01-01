Enterprise Account Executive, US & Canada (North America Enterprise Sales Team)
- Responsible for driving revenue growth through new customer acquisition, upselling and cross-selling, and renewals.
- Working closely with the Sales Development team, Customer Success team, and Marketing team to identify and engage prospects, understand their needs, and build strong relationships.
- Manage the sales cycle from prospecting to close. Comfortable with longer and more complex selling cycles with multiple stakeholders.
- Dealing with Legal/Finance/IT requirements.
- Manage and maintain a healthy pipeline of key customers and continuously find new opportunities for our customers and qualified prospects and opportunities.
- Collaborate with Sales Development, Customer Success, and Marketing teams to develop and execute account plans.
- Maintain strong relationships with existing customers, understanding their business needs and providing additional Semrush Solutions to optimize growth.
- KPIs of high-volume calls, minutes, demos, and strategic focus on outreach and follow-up personalized cadences to strengthen customer relationships.
- Identify and close cross-sell/up-sell opportunities using the Semrush suite of products.
- Deliver a value-based selling experience to our customers based on automation and customer behavior.
- Accurately forecast monthly/quarterly sales and retention achievement to management.
- Contribute feedback to the larger Semrush organization by utilizing strong analytical thinking, presentation, and problem-solving skills.
- Identify best practices to refine the company’s lead generation playbook.
- Travel is recommended but not necessary or required.
Talent Acquisition Specialist
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once your resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.