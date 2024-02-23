Director of Global Demand Generation (Marketing Division)

Hi there!

Tasks in the role

Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

This is our Global Director of Demand Generation role for those who are goal-oriented and success-oriented.

Do you have a passion for creating demand? Does the idea of partnering with sales to create shared goals and the infrastructure to set sales up for success get you out of bed in the morning? Do you have a bias for scaled account-based marketing digital campaigns vs. in-person events to drum up marketing qualified leads? If so, we want to hear from you.

We’re looking for a seasoned–and crucially, hands-on leader–to help us take our Demand Generation function to the next level. Since the program began in August 2024 we have built the foundation and have reached a baseline for performance. We’re looking for a leader who can take what we’ve built, reconfigure what’s needed, and stomp their foot on the gas to bring in more highly qualified pipeline for sales to close.

You’ll report directly to the Chief Marketing Officer, who will guide you as you work daily with the Sales, IT, and Marketing Teams. . You’ll work collaboratively to agree and realize your vision to ultimately create a pipeline of opportunities for the mid-market and enterprise segments that convert to closed, won deals.

What you’ll be excited to drive every day:

Create a qualified pipeline of opportunities for the mid-market and enterprise sales teams to engage and successfully close.

Ideate the global demand strategy and be personally accountable for its execution; set up a Sales + Marketing aligned account-based marketing approach to sell into named accounts within the Enterprise segment

Lead virtually all outbound campaign activity in key markets and mid-market + Enterprise motions; create and launch a mix of paid/owned/earned marketing motions in collaboration with key teams in Global Marketing and across Semrush.

Partner with the Product Marketing Managers as Brand Marketing to ensure global campaign alignment; our Creative Agency to execute and deliver creative content that captivates and converts.

Ensure our systems, tools, and processes are configured to a) score the most critical MQLs and send them to sales b) reduce any ‘noise’ that the sales teams have, so they are focused on what matters most and c) report to peers and executive leadership what our current state of the demand program is on any given day.

Manage key markets, mid-market + enterprise acquisition channels and lead integrated marketing campaigns, including setting strategy, developing forecasts, evaluating appropriate budget levels, and measuring results.

Create the incremental infrastructure needed to support the pipeline of opportunity you will create—work with IT, Product, and Sales to onboard an ABM solution; partner with the sales teams to ensure lead scoring and the right stages of the funnel are in place (e.g., MQL>SQL>SAL>OPP, etc.).

Who we are looking for

8+ years of experience in a global demand generation role focusing on mid-market and/or enterprise segment(s), with a focus on account-based marketing, preferably in the B2B SaaS space.

Proven track record of developing and executing successful ABM strategies for enterprise accounts, as well as experience in setting up infrastructure and processes to support the scaling of marketing initiatives.

Proven track record of hiring and managing a global, diverse team that is able to activate campaigns locally that convert to revenue generation.

Demonstrable success delivering across paid/owned/earned activities.

Excellent communication, collaboration, and orchestration skills with the ability to work effectively with cross-functional teams.

Strong analytical skills with the ability to analyze data and metrics to inform strategy.

Experience managing and developing a team of marketers.

Ability to adapt to a fast-paced company and team and re-prioritize tasks as needed.

Creative thinker with a focus on achieving business results.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You are able to build a pipeline of opportunities from both our existing clients as well as net new opportunities from the ground up.

You are a seasoned leader who craves a start-up-like environment with the freedom and autonomy—and crucially, the resources—to create something amazing that will drive significant revenue for the company.

You think “globally” and are able to lead across cultures.

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Unlimited PTO

Health insurance

Travel insurance

Flexible working hours

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Corporate events, teambuildings

Snacks, drinks at the office

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!