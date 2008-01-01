Enterprise Account Executive UK & I
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Enterprise Account Executive UK & I.
Tasks in the role
- Responsible for driving revenue growth through new customer acquisition, upselling and cross-selling, and renewals.
- Working closely with the Sales Development team, Customer Success team, and Marketing team to identify and engage prospects, understand their needs, and build strong relationships.
- Manage the sales cycle from prospecting to close. Comfortable with longer and more complex selling cycles with multiple stakeholders.
- Dealing with Legal/Finance/IT requirements.
- Manage and maintain a healthy pipeline of key customers and continuously find new opportunities for our customers and qualified prospects and opportunities.
- Collaborate with Sales Development, Customer Success, and Marketing teams to develop and execute account plans.
- Maintain strong relationships with existing customers, understanding their business needs and providing additional Semrush Solutions to optimize growth.
- KPIs of high-volume calls, minutes, demos, and strategic focus on outreach and follow-up personalized cadences to strengthen customer relationships.
- Identify and close cross-sell/up-sell opportunities using the Semrush suite of products.
- Deliver a value-based selling experience to our customers based on automation and customer behavior.
- Accurately forecast monthly/quarterly sales and retention achievement to management.
- Contribute feedback to the larger Semrush organization by utilizing strong analytical thinking, presentation, and problem-solving skills.
- Identify best practices to refine the company’s lead generation playbook.
- Travel is recommended but not necessary or required.
Who we are looking for
What we’re looking for
Proven 5+ years of experience in enterprise sales, SaaS sales, or a similar customer-facing role
English language
A results-driven approach with a history of consistently exceeding targets
Strong communication and relationship-building skills
A deep understanding of digital marketing trends and SEO concepts (preferred but not required)
A self-starter mindset with the ability to work independently and as part of a team coming from outbound based organisations
Not required, but a plus
Experience selling to enterprise accounts in industries such as retail, finance, SaaS, or marketing agencies ($500m + in annual revenues)
Familiarity with CRM tools and data-driven selling strategies
Enthusiasm for working in a fast paced, constantly evolving environment
Alignment with our core values:
Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves;
Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in;
Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Justin McClurg
Talent Acquisition Specialist
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once your resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.