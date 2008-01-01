Commercial Account Executive, UK&I (SMB North Sales Team)
Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.
We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.
We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.
Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.
About the role
- In this role, you will be responsible for driving revenue growth through new customer acquisition, upselling and cross-selling, and renewals. You will work closely with the Sales Development team, Customer Success team, and Marketing team to identify and engage prospects, understand their needs, and build strong relationships
- Manage the sales cycle from prospecting to close. Comfortable with longer and more complex selling cycles with multiple stakeholders
- Dealing with Legal/Finance/IT requirements
- Manage and maintain a healthy pipeline of key customers and continuously find new opportunities for our customers and qualified prospects and opportunities
- Collaborate with Sales Development, Customer Success, and Marketing teams to develop and execute account plans
- Maintain strong relationships with existing customers, understanding their business needs and providing additional Solutions of the Company to optimize growth
- KPIs of high-volume calls, minutes, demos, and strategic focus on outreach and follow-up personalized cadences to strengthen customer relationships
- Identify and close cross-sell/up-sell opportunities using the Company suite of products
- Deliver a value-based selling experience to our customers based on automation and customer behavior
- Accurately forecast monthly/quarterly sales and retention achievement to management
- Contribute feedback to the larger Company organization by utilizing strong analytical thinking, presentation, and problem-solving skills
- Identify best practices to refine the company’s lead generation playbook
- Travel is recommended but not necessary or required.
About you
Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:
What we’re looking for
3+ years of experience end to end in B2B software sales: prospecting, qualifying leads, closing deals, creating content follow-ups, & exceeding targets.
Degree in marketing, economics, or an acceptable combination of education & experience.
Solid experience in sales methodologies, BANT qualification, meeting control, account development, & time management.
Excellent negotiation skills & knowledge of managing procurement.
1+ year of Martech/SalesTech and product marketing strategies, processes, positioning, messaging, sales conversion optimization, etc.
Impeccable verbal & written communication, listening, & problem-solving skills.
Ready to grow - you’re self-motivated, adaptive & an agile learner.
Ready to succeed- you’re independent & success-driven, but still a team player.
Native or bilingual English
About the perks
Unlimited PTO
Hobby & team building budget allowance
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
A little more about us
Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!
Justin McClurg
Talent Acquisition Specialist
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Sales
The Sales team at Semrush isn’t just important, it’s foundational. They are the force that drives market expansion, accelerates customer success, and sets new benchmarks in the MarTech space. Colleagues don’t just meet the moment, they shape it!
Our Sales team partners with world-class marketers, SEOs, and fast-scaling businesses to help them win online. Backed by our award-winning all-in-one platform, they solve real marketing and growth challenges daily—a capability recently recognized when Semrush was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025.
But it’s not just about closing deals, it’s about building legacies. From strategic promotions and ownership opportunities to recognition programs like President’s Club, we celebrate performance, invest in future leaders, and fuel a high-performance culture where ambition is a shared language.
At Semrush, sales professionals operate like CEOs of their own market. Through the One Semrush selling approach, colleagues break silos and build synergy across roles and functions.
Across our large Sales team, we have several focus areas:
The Account Executive Teams help acquire new customers and maintains strong relationships with existing customers. They go deep into their particular business needs and provide additional Semrush solutions to optimize growth through prospecting, demos, and value creation.
The Sales Training & Enablement Team supports the whole division through sales skill development and translating product information into comprehensible resources. This team conducts onboarding for all new Sales people and prepares regular training for them as well as for the Sales Managers. They’re also actively experimenting with various AI-driven solutions to improve learning efficiency, streamline processes, and enhance the overall sales performance.
The Sales Operations Team makes use of competitive analysis, past performance metrics, and other indicators to predict future growth and trends. In addition, this team manages the sales compensation and incentives programs.
The Solutions Sales Team empowers our sales reps to close complex deals and keep customers satisfied by matching their needs with the right Semrush tools. They bring deep product knowledge, smart strategy, and real-world experience to every step of the sales process. Their work is key to winning new business and growing existing accounts by showing customers how our solutions can solve their biggest challenges.
The Channel Partners Sales Team plays a strategic role in expanding Semrush’s reach and driving revenue through trusted external partnerships. By collaborating with resellers, agencies, and technology partners, the team amplifies the impact of our sales efforts beyond direct channels.
We’re scaling faster than ever. Demand for digital marketing tools is booming, and we’re leading the category. This is your moment to join a high-velocity team, shape your career, and be part of a company defining the future of marketing tech.
Come build something iconic!