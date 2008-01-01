Commercial Account Executive, UK&I (SMB North Sales Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.





Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.



We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.





We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.



Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

In this role, you will be responsible for driving revenue growth through new customer acquisition, upselling and cross-selling, and renewals. You will work closely with the Sales Development team, Customer Success team, and Marketing team to identify and engage prospects, understand their needs, and build strong relationships

Manage the sales cycle from prospecting to close. Comfortable with longer and more complex selling cycles with multiple stakeholders

Dealing with Legal/Finance/IT requirements

Manage and maintain a healthy pipeline of key customers and continuously find new opportunities for our customers and qualified prospects and opportunities

Collaborate with Sales Development, Customer Success, and Marketing teams to develop and execute account plans

Maintain strong relationships with existing customers, understanding their business needs and providing additional Solutions of the Company to optimize growth

KPIs of high-volume calls, minutes, demos, and strategic focus on outreach and follow-up personalized cadences to strengthen customer relationships

Identify and close cross-sell/up-sell opportunities using the Company suite of products

Deliver a value-based selling experience to our customers based on automation and customer behavior

Accurately forecast monthly/quarterly sales and retention achievement to management

Contribute feedback to the larger Company organization by utilizing strong analytical thinking, presentation, and problem-solving skills

Identify best practices to refine the company’s lead generation playbook

Travel is recommended but not necessary or required.





About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

What we’re looking for

3+ years of experience end to end in B2B software sales: prospecting, qualifying leads, closing deals, creating content follow-ups, & exceeding targets.

Degree in marketing, economics, or an acceptable combination of education & experience.

Solid experience in sales methodologies, BANT qualification, meeting control, account development, & time management.

Excellent negotiation skills & knowledge of managing procurement.

1+ year of Martech/SalesTech and product marketing strategies, processes, positioning, messaging, sales conversion optimization, etc.

Impeccable verbal & written communication, listening, & problem-solving skills.

Ready to grow - you’re self-motivated, adaptive & an agile learner.

Ready to succeed- you’re independent & success-driven, but still a team player.

Native or bilingual English

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!