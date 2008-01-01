Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Mid Market Account Executive, UK&I (Mid Market North Sales Team).

Tasks in the role

In this role, you will be responsible for driving revenue growth through new customer acquisition, upselling and cross-selling, and renewals. You will work closely with the Sales Development team, Customer Success team, and Marketing team to identify and engage prospects, understand their needs, and build strong relationships

Drive revenue growth by generating new business, upselling and cross-selling, and renewals

Manage the sales cycle from prospecting to close. Comfortable with longer and more complex selling cycles with multiple stakeholders

Dealing with Legal/Finance/IT requirements

Manage and maintain a healthy pipeline of key customers and continuously find new opportunities for our customers and qualified prospects and opportunities

Collaborate with Sales Development, Customer Success, and Marketing teams to develop and execute account plans

Maintain strong relationships with existing customers, understanding their business needs and providing additional Solutions of the Company to optimize growth

KPIs of high-volume calls, minutes, demos, and strategic focus on outreach and follow-up personalized cadences to strengthen customer relationships

Identify and close cross-sell/up-sell opportunities using the Company suite of products

Deliver a value-based selling experience to our customers based on automation and customer behavior

Accurately forecast monthly/quarterly sales and retention achievement to management

Contribute feedback to the larger Company organization by utilizing strong analytical thinking, presentation, and problem-solving skills

Identify best practices to refine the company’s lead generation playbook

Travel is recommended but not necessary or required.





Who we are looking for

Degree in marketing, economics, or an acceptable combination of education & experience.

3+ years of experience in B2B software sales: prospecting, qualifying leads, closing deals, creating content follow-ups, & exceeding targets.

Solid experience in sales methodologies, BANT qualification, meeting control, account development, & time management.

Excellent negotiation skills & knowledge of managing procurement.

1+ year of Martech/SalesTech and product marketing strategies, processes, positioning, messaging, sales conversion optimization, etc.

Impeccable verbal & written communication, listening, & problem-solving skills.

Ready to grow - you’re self-motivated, adaptive & an agile learner.

Ready to succeed- you’re independent & success-driven, but still a team player.

Native or bilingual English

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!