Channel Sales Operations Manager (Sales Operations Department)

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

$400M+ Annual Recurring Revenue

118,000+ paying customers worldwide

1M+ freemium users

Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others.

Tasks in the role

Sales Operations & Enablement

Develop, implement, and optimize operational processes that support channel sales execution.

Partner with sales leadership to streamline partner onboarding, deal registration, and enablement workflows.

Identify and drive optimization initiatives to enhance partner sales process efficiency, such as lead prioritization, sales action notifications, and pipeline management

Build and maintain scalable systems to manage partner lifecycle data.



Performance Reporting & Analytics

Own regular and ad-hoc reporting on channel performance, including partner-sourced and influenced revenue, pipeline, productivity, and ROI metrics.

Collaborate with RevOps and Finance teams to ensure accurate attribution of partner deals.

Provide insights and recommendations to drive partner sales strategy and execution.



Compensation & Incentives

Manage the design, modeling, and administration of partner-facing and internal channel team incentive programs.

Ensure timely, transparent, and accurate payout processes for partner and internal channel compensation plans.



Systems & Tooling

Serve as the point of contact for channel-related systems (e.g., Salesforce, PRM, BI tools).

Identify gaps in tooling and lead implementation of partner management platforms as needed.



Partner Program Governance

Design and manage the end-to-end Partner Program framework, including:

Partner tiering: Define and operationalize partner tiers based on performance, capability, and strategic value.

Onboarding and offboarding: Develop structured workflows, timelines, and documentation for smooth partner transitions.

Performance metrics: Establish objective KPIs to assess partner contribution (e.g., revenue, pipeline influence, certification status, engagement).

Evaluation framework: Implement governance routines to assess partner health, enforce program compliance, and trigger interventions or promotions.

Work closely with partner enablement to ensure training, certification, and programmatic requirements are met.

Collaborate with product and marketing to refine value propositions and messaging by partner segment/tier.

Ensure partner operations scale effectively with business growth and evolving GTM strategy.



Cross-Functional Collaboration

Work closely with Partnerships, Finance, Legal, Marketing, and RevOps to align on processes, forecast accuracy, and GTM execution.

Support quarterly and annual planning for channel targets, KPIs, and headcount models.



What we’re looking for

5+ years in sales operations, revenue operations, or channel operations within a B2B SaaS environment.

Experience working with or supporting indirect/partner sales teams.

Strong proficiency in Salesforce CRM and BI/reporting tools (e.g., Looker, Tableau, Excel).

Analytical mindset with the ability to translate data into actionable insights.

Highly organized with a strong attention to detail and a systems-thinking approach.

Excellent communicator with a collaborative, team-first attitude.

Preferred

Experience with channel partner ecosystems (agencies, resellers, tech integrations).

Familiarity with PRM tools.

Previous work in the martech or digital marketing software space.



A bit about the team

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.

Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:

Exceed sales goals

Maximize earning potential

Deliver meaningful results for our clients

To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



