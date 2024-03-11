Senior Data Scientist (Enterprise Solutions Unit)

Hi there!

Tasks in the role

Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

This is our role as a Senior Data Scientist for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic.

A bit about the team

You’ll join a collaborative team of 7 members: 4 Senior Data Scientists, 1 Backend Developer, 1 MLOps Engineer, and a Tech Lead Manager. The team is currently working on two main AI products: AIO and AI Summarization. We focus on integrating AI into workflows and building LLM-powered products, such as SEO analysis without relying on Google and AI-driven content suggestions.

Our stack

Google Cloud Platform

Data Storage: GS, PostgreSQL (CloudSQL), BQ, ClickHouse

Language: Python

Tools: Airflow, k8s, Docker, FastAPI, gRPC, celery, NumPy, Pandas, SciPy

LLM APIs: OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, Perplexity

Examples of our projects

Keyword search volumes: A metric showing how many times people search for a specific keyword in search engines.

Personal keyword difficulty: A personalized evaluation of how difficult it is to promote a specific domain for a particular keyword.

Keyword search intent: The goals users pursue when making a request in a search engine.

Brand performance: An evaluation of how often LLMs mention a brand in their responses.

Authority score: An indicator of both the quantity and quality of a backlink profile.

Who we are looking for

3+ years of experience as a DS or MLE

Knowledge of Natural Language Processing (NLP) techniques (TF-IDF, BERT, FastText)

Strong understanding of machine learning algorithms, probability theory, statistics, and linear algebra

High proficiency in Python and the ML stack

Hands-on experience with LLMs

Knowledge of SQL

Not required, but a plus

Practical knowledge of RAG and building AI agents

Experience deploying and maintaining LLM-based solutions in production

Experience with GCP and Vertex AI

Experience developing ETL processes with Airflow

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

