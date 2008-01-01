Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Enterprise Account Executive, India (Enterprise APAC West Sales Team).

Tasks in the role

Responsible for driving revenue growth through new customer acquisition, upselling and cross-selling, and renewals.

Working closely with the Sales Development team, Customer Success team, and Marketing team to identify and engage prospects, understand their needs, and build strong relationships.

Drive revenue growth by generating new business, upselling and cross-selling, and renewals.

Manage the sales cycle from prospecting to close. Comfortable with longer and more complex selling cycles with multiple stakeholders.

Dealing with Legal/Finance/IT requirements.

Manage and maintain a healthy pipeline of key customers and continuously find new opportunities for our customers and qualified prospects and opportunities.

Collaborate with Sales Development, Customer Success, and Marketing teams to develop and execute account plans.

Maintain strong relationships with existing customers, understanding their business needs and providing additional Semrush Solutions to optimize growth.

KPIs of high-volume calls, minutes, demos, and strategic focus on outreach and follow-up personalized cadences to strengthen customer relationships.

Identify and close cross-sell/up-sell opportunities using the Semrush suite of products.

Deliver a value-based selling experience to our customers based on automation and customer behavior.

Accurately forecast monthly/quarterly sales and retention achievement to management.

Contribute feedback to the larger Semrush organization by utilizing strong analytical thinking, presentation, and problem-solving skills.

Identify best practices to refine the company’s lead generation playbook.

Travel is recommended but not necessary or required.

Who we are looking for

Proven 3+ years of experience in enterprise sales, SaaS sales, or a similar customer-facing role

A results-driven approach with a history of consistently exceeding targets

Strong communication and relationship-building skills

A deep understanding of digital marketing trends and SEO concepts (preferred but not required)

A self-starter mindset with the ability to work independently and as part of a team coming from outbound based organizations

Familiarity with CRM tools and data-driven selling strategies

Enthusiasm for working in a fast paced, constantly evolving environment



Alignment with our core values:

Trust , because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves;

Sense of Ownership , because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in;

Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!