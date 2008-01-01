Are you ready to be part of something big? We’re hiring for the Deal Desk Specialist (Deal Desk Team) on our Sales Team!

In this role, you’ll engage with key decision-makers, forge impactful relationships with some of the world’s most influential organizations, and directly contribute to the growth of Semrush.

Why Semrush?

We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us!

Some highlights of our success include:

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

$400M+ Annual Recurring Revenue

118,000+ paying customers worldwide

1M+ freemium users

Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others.

If you're looking for a role where your impact will be visible and meaningful, we’d love to hear from you.

Tasks in the role

Create, preserve, and grow relationships within the organization with other departments.

Maintain strong relationships with Account executives, Managers and Directors.

Collaborate and support the Sales Managers with documentation needed to close deals and meet deadlines.

Support and collaborate with Legal, Sales Ops, SFDC, development and product teams to deliver on sales needs to efficiently have a stronger offer to customers.

Support the teams with SFDC reporting and insights and identify opportunities for improvements on processes.

Work with Sales Managers and Sales directors to improve our forecasting method and deliver on reports on a daily basis to identify gaps on MRR.

Deliver a comprehensive report on deals won/lost from custom plans and legal, compliance documentation.

Own the compliance/legal process for custom plans and enterprise accounts.

Contribute feedback to the larger Semrush organization by utilizing strong analytical thinking, presentation, and problem-solving skills».

What we’re looking for

3 or more years of experience in customer support or technical QA position

Technically savvy and adaptable in a constantly changing environment.

Ability to quickly master new technology

A high degree of organizational, problem-solving, and time management skills as well as high attention to detail

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to articulate verbally and in writing

A bit about the team

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.

Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:

Exceed sales goals

Maximize earning potential

Deliver meaningful results for our clients

To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.

What’s in it for you

Unlimited PTO

Health insurance

Travel insurance

Flexible working hours

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Corporate events, teambuildings

Snacks, drinks at the office

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!