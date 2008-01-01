Are you ready to be part of something big? We’re hiring for the Vice President - Worldwide Enterprise Sales (Sales Division) on our Sales Team!

In this role, you’ll engage with key decision-makers, forge impactful relationships with some of the world’s most influential organizations, and directly contribute to the growth of Semrush.

Why Semrush?

We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us!

Some highlights of our success include:

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

$400M+ Annual Recurring Revenue

118,000+ paying customers worldwide

1M+ freemium users

Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others.

If you're looking for a role where your impact will be visible and meaningful, we’d love to hear from you.

Tasks in the role

We are seeking a proven Enterprise sales leader to run the fastest-growing segment of our business. This executive will lead a global team taking world-class solutions to market, accountable for acquiring and expanding the world’s largest customers.

The mandate is clear: Accelerate our market leadership worldwide. This leader will attract and develop top Enterprise talent, deliver consistent ARR growth, and set the standard for execution from pipeline generation through multi-year global partnerships.

Reporting directly to the Chief Sales Officer, this role is accountable for scaling a world-class Enterprise organization and ensuring our leadership position expands across every region we serve.

Starting scope: 2-3 Area Vice Presidents, 6–8 RVPs/RSDs, 40+ Enterprise AEs (strategic/major), plus embedded SE/CS overlays. Full ownership of capacity model, territory design, and operating cadence worldwide.

What You’ll Deliver (Outcomes > Activities)

30/60/90

30 days: Global audit of talent, territories, coverage, pipeline health, and forecast hygiene; install one worldwide sales scorecard; align rules of engagement with Marketing, Product, CS, RevOps, and Partners.

60 days: Publish worldwide Enterprise coverage (by region/vertical/ tiered account lists); rebalance books; stand up weekly manager rooms, global deal desk rhythm, MEDDIC enforcement.

90 days: ≥3.0× rolling pipeline coverage per region, ≤5% forecast variance, +15% QoQ expansion, signed hiring/up-level plan for leadership layer.



Key Objectives

1) Build a globally consistent org across the segment, cutting across different markets/industries

Attract, hire, enable, and retain top Enterprise talent across AMER/EMEA/APAC; insist on a global hiring bar and succession pipeline.



Coach through managers: deal inspection, stage/exit criteria, mutual close plans, executive alignment; institutionalize clear operating rhythms and dashboards.



Implement Enterprise-grade programs/tools that increase pipeline, productivity, and throughput (capacity model, territory design, comp alignment, enablement).

2) Drive significant Enterprise revenue growth, globally

Stand up regional/segment/vertical coverage models; define top-down ABx plays for named/global accounts.



Own sales management process end-to-end: pipeline generation (inbound/outbound/partner), commit/forecast rigor, and expansion playbooks.



Negotiate complex multi-year, multi-region agreements; manage procurement, InfoSec, data protection, and localization considerations.



Build partner routes-to-market with GSIs/consultancies/cloud marketplaces; attach partner influence to field execution.



3) Promote product innovation via customer and industry signal

Be the Enterprise voice of the customer into Product/Engineering; translate pain into roadmap and differentiated solution plays.



Partner with Marketing, Finance, Analytics, Ops, and HR to ensure tooling, data, enablement, and hiring engines support regional scale.



Day-to-Day Responsibilities

Lead through AVPs/RSDs; run weekly global pipeline build, forecast, and deal strategy reviews; publish simple, trusted metrics.



Own territory and quota setting, comp design inputs, and headcount/capacity planning with RevOps/Finance.



Align with Marketing on ABM, events, and regional demand gen; enforce shared SLAs on Enterprise pipeline quality and velocity.



Establish global deal reviews that dive deep on value hypothesis, EB alignment, paper process, and price/packaging discipline.



Develop executive relationships with priority customers and partners; sponsor lighthouse wins and reference programs per region.



Ensure compliance with regional regulations (privacy, data residency, procurement norms); anticipate friction and remove it.

What we’re looking for

Third-line Enterprise leader from a scaled, product-plus-sales-led company; magnet for top talent; repeatedly built orgs that outperform plan.



Exceptionally analytical; designs strategies, processes, and systems that move the number—and inspects inputs weekly.



Credible with C-suite buyers and Product/Engineering; converts customer signal into roadmap and commercial outcomes.



Installed methodology (e.g., MEDDIC/Command of the Message) and forecast discipline at global scale.



8+ years in sales leadership with ≥2 years as a third-line leader (AVPs/RVPs/first-line under you) in Enterprise.



Mastery of capacity/territory modeling, comp plan design, forecast rigor, and partner motions



Elite written, verbal, and executive presence; board-level communication; comfortable operating across time zones and cultures



Professional Traits (your bar)

Excellent Judgment - high-quality, timely decisions with incomplete data; owns outcomes.

Hire & Develop the Best - raises the bar; builds managers as force multipliers.

High Standards - precision in pipeline, forecast, messaging, and execution.

Strategic + Hands-On - ability to effortlessly toggle between strategic direction-setting and operational rigor, with a skew towards action.

Innovator’s Bias - turns market trends and customer pain into product and GTM plays.

Ambitious & Conviction-Driven - sets bold goals; mobilizes teams to beat them.

Results-Oriented - grit and tenacity - measures what matters; celebrates outcomes, not activity.

Inspirational Leadership - creates clarity, energy, and momentum across regions.

A bit about the team

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.

Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:

Exceed sales goals

Maximize earning potential

Deliver meaningful results for our clients

To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.

What’s in it for you

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!