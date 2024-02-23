Vice President - Worldwide Enterprise Sales (Sales Division)
In this role, you’ll engage with key decision-makers, forge impactful relationships with some of the world’s most influential organizations, and directly contribute to the growth of Semrush.
Why Semrush?
We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us!
Some highlights of our success include:
Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025
$400M+ Annual Recurring Revenue
118,000+ paying customers worldwide
1M+ freemium users
Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others.
If you're looking for a role where your impact will be visible and meaningful, we’d love to hear from you.
Tasks in the role
We are seeking a proven Enterprise sales leader to run the fastest-growing segment of our business. This executive will lead a global team taking world-class solutions to market, accountable for acquiring and expanding the world’s largest customers.
The mandate is clear: Accelerate our market leadership worldwide. This leader will attract and develop top Enterprise talent, deliver consistent ARR growth, and set the standard for execution from pipeline generation through multi-year global partnerships.
Reporting directly to the Chief Sales Officer, this role is accountable for scaling a world-class Enterprise organization and ensuring our leadership position expands across every region we serve.
Starting scope: 2-3 Area Vice Presidents, 6–8 RVPs/RSDs, 40+ Enterprise AEs (strategic/major), plus embedded SE/CS overlays. Full ownership of capacity model, territory design, and operating cadence worldwide.
What You’ll Deliver (Outcomes > Activities)
30/60/90
30 days: Global audit of talent, territories, coverage, pipeline health, and forecast hygiene; install one worldwide sales scorecard; align rules of engagement with Marketing, Product, CS, RevOps, and Partners.
60 days: Publish worldwide Enterprise coverage (by region/vertical/ tiered account lists); rebalance books; stand up weekly manager rooms, global deal desk rhythm, MEDDIC enforcement.
90 days: ≥3.0× rolling pipeline coverage per region, ≤5% forecast variance, +15% QoQ expansion, signed hiring/up-level plan for leadership layer.
Key Objectives
1) Build a globally consistent org across the segment, cutting across different markets/industries
Attract, hire, enable, and retain top Enterprise talent across AMER/EMEA/APAC; insist on a global hiring bar and succession pipeline.
Coach through managers: deal inspection, stage/exit criteria, mutual close plans, executive alignment; institutionalize clear operating rhythms and dashboards.
Implement Enterprise-grade programs/tools that increase pipeline, productivity, and throughput (capacity model, territory design, comp alignment, enablement).
2) Drive significant Enterprise revenue growth, globally
Stand up regional/segment/vertical coverage models; define top-down ABx plays for named/global accounts.
Own sales management process end-to-end: pipeline generation (inbound/outbound/partner), commit/forecast rigor, and expansion playbooks.
Negotiate complex multi-year, multi-region agreements; manage procurement, InfoSec, data protection, and localization considerations.
Build partner routes-to-market with GSIs/consultancies/cloud marketplaces; attach partner influence to field execution.
3) Promote product innovation via customer and industry signal
Be the Enterprise voice of the customer into Product/Engineering; translate pain into roadmap and differentiated solution plays.
Partner with Marketing, Finance, Analytics, Ops, and HR to ensure tooling, data, enablement, and hiring engines support regional scale.
Day-to-Day Responsibilities
Lead through AVPs/RSDs; run weekly global pipeline build, forecast, and deal strategy reviews; publish simple, trusted metrics.
Own territory and quota setting, comp design inputs, and headcount/capacity planning with RevOps/Finance.
Align with Marketing on ABM, events, and regional demand gen; enforce shared SLAs on Enterprise pipeline quality and velocity.
Establish global deal reviews that dive deep on value hypothesis, EB alignment, paper process, and price/packaging discipline.
Develop executive relationships with priority customers and partners; sponsor lighthouse wins and reference programs per region.
Ensure compliance with regional regulations (privacy, data residency, procurement norms); anticipate friction and remove it.
What we’re looking for
Third-line Enterprise leader from a scaled, product-plus-sales-led company; magnet for top talent; repeatedly built orgs that outperform plan.
Exceptionally analytical; designs strategies, processes, and systems that move the number—and inspects inputs weekly.
Credible with C-suite buyers and Product/Engineering; converts customer signal into roadmap and commercial outcomes.
Installed methodology (e.g., MEDDIC/Command of the Message) and forecast discipline at global scale.
8+ years in sales leadership with ≥2 years as a third-line leader (AVPs/RVPs/first-line under you) in Enterprise.
Mastery of capacity/territory modeling, comp plan design, forecast rigor, and partner motions
Elite written, verbal, and executive presence; board-level communication; comfortable operating across time zones and cultures
Professional Traits (your bar)
Excellent Judgment - high-quality, timely decisions with incomplete data; owns outcomes.
Hire & Develop the Best - raises the bar; builds managers as force multipliers.
High Standards - precision in pipeline, forecast, messaging, and execution.
Strategic + Hands-On - ability to effortlessly toggle between strategic direction-setting and operational rigor, with a skew towards action.
Innovator’s Bias - turns market trends and customer pain into product and GTM plays.
Ambitious & Conviction-Driven - sets bold goals; mobilizes teams to beat them.
Results-Oriented - grit and tenacity - measures what matters; celebrates outcomes, not activity.
Inspirational Leadership - creates clarity, energy, and momentum across regions.
A bit about the team
The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.
Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:
Exceed sales goals
Maximize earning potential
Deliver meaningful results for our clients
To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.
What’s in it for you
Unlimited PTO
Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
Life insurance
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
Health Saving Account
Short-term and long-term Disability
Employee Assistance Program
Employee Resource Groups
401(k) plan
Paid parental leave
Relief Fund
Travel coverage
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Snacks, drinks at the office
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Sales
The Sales team at Semrush isn’t just important, it’s foundational. They are the force that drives market expansion, accelerates customer success, and sets new benchmarks in the MarTech space. Colleagues don’t just meet the moment, they shape it!
Our Sales team partners with world-class marketers, SEOs, and fast-scaling businesses to help them win online. Backed by our award-winning all-in-one platform, they solve real marketing and growth challenges daily—a capability recently recognized when Semrush was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025.
But it’s not just about closing deals, it’s about building legacies. From strategic promotions and ownership opportunities to recognition programs like President’s Club, we celebrate performance, invest in future leaders, and fuel a high-performance culture where ambition is a shared language.
At Semrush, sales professionals operate like CEOs of their own market. Through the One Semrush selling approach, colleagues break silos and build synergy across roles and functions.
Across our large Sales team, we have several focus areas:
The Account Executive Teams help acquire new customers and maintains strong relationships with existing customers. They go deep into their particular business needs and provide additional Semrush solutions to optimize growth through prospecting, demos, and value creation.
The Sales Training & Enablement Team supports the whole division through sales skill development and translating product information into comprehensible resources. This team conducts onboarding for all new Sales people and prepares regular training for them as well as for the Sales Managers. They’re also actively experimenting with various AI-driven solutions to improve learning efficiency, streamline processes, and enhance the overall sales performance.
The Sales Operations Team makes use of competitive analysis, past performance metrics, and other indicators to predict future growth and trends. In addition, this team manages the sales compensation and incentives programs.
The Solutions Sales Team empowers our sales reps to close complex deals and keep customers satisfied by matching their needs with the right Semrush tools. They bring deep product knowledge, smart strategy, and real-world experience to every step of the sales process. Their work is key to winning new business and growing existing accounts by showing customers how our solutions can solve their biggest challenges.
The Channel Partners Sales Team plays a strategic role in expanding Semrush’s reach and driving revenue through trusted external partnerships. By collaborating with resellers, agencies, and technology partners, the team amplifies the impact of our sales efforts beyond direct channels.
We’re scaling faster than ever. Demand for digital marketing tools is booming, and we’re leading the category. This is your moment to join a high-velocity team, shape your career, and be part of a company defining the future of marketing tech.
Come build something iconic!