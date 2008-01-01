Are you ready to be part of something big? We’re hiring for the Global Director, Business Development (Enterprise & Strategic Accounts) on our Sales Team!

In this role, you’ll engage with key decision-makers, forge impactful relationships with some of the world’s most influential organizations, and directly contribute to the growth of Semrush.

Why Semrush?

We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us!

Some highlights of our success include:

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

$400M+ Annual Recurring Revenue

118,000+ paying customers worldwide

1M+ freemium users

Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others.

If you're looking for a role where your impact will be visible and meaningful, we’d love to hear from you.

Tasks in the role

Key Objectives

1. Build a globally consistent BD organization

Hire, enable, and retain top BD talent across AMER, EMEA, and APAC.

Lead through managers — enforce coaching, stage/exit criteria, messaging rigor, and quality handoffs to Sales.

Implement dashboards and operating rhythms that scale across time zones and geographies.



2. Drive enterprise pipeline creation worldwide

Establish outbound prospecting playbook for generating new sales opportunities, both in existing accounts and targeting net new logos

Partner with Enterprise Sales leaders in each region to ensure coverage and opportunity conversion.

Execute multi-channel pipeline motions: outbound, ABM, partner-led, and event-based.

Ensure subsidiaries roll up into global account coverage strategies (HQ visibility + local execution).



3. Elevate global signal into Sales & Marketing

Serve as the global BD voice of the customer — feed insights on messaging, ICP alignment, and competitor positioning back to Marketing and Product.

Align tightly with Sales & Marketing — bring experience leading sales or BDR teams, and who deeply understands demand generation.

Pilot innovative outreach strategies tailored to regional norms and buyer expectations with an emphasis on leveraging AI to drive optimization.

Day-to-Day Responsibilities

Lead BD managers globally; run weekly pipeline contribution and outbound performance reviews across all regions.

Own BD coverage, quota contribution, and productivity reporting worldwide.

Align with Marketing on global + regional ABM programs, events, and campaign follow-up.

Enforce SLAs on lead follow-up and ensure opportunities are sales-ready, multi-threaded, and enterprise-qualified.

Build early executive engagement at strategic subsidiaries to support multi-region expansion.

KPIs

Global pipeline contribution vs. plan (by region + worldwide).

Outbound conversion rates → meetings → qualified opportunities.

Subsidiary-to-HQ pipeline coverage.

Rep productivity benchmarks (by region); manager span health.

Marketing SLA adherence, partner-sourced opportunity rate.

Hiring velocity, quality, and diversity across all regions.

What we’re looking for

Global BD/SDR leader with proven experience leading multi-region teams (≥2 regions minimum; ideally AMER + EMEA + APAC).

Second-line leadership experience (managers + frontline teams).

Strong operator with experience in enterprise prospecting, account segmentation, territory design, and coverage planning.

Analytical and process-driven — installs methodology, dashboards, and scorecards globally.

Collaborative leader — skilled at aligning with Sales, Marketing, and RevOps to deliver predictable outcomes.

8+ years in BD/Sales leadership, including global team management.

Professional Traits

High Standards — enforces pipeline quality and global handoff discipline.

Builder’s Mindset — scales people, playbooks, and systems across regions.

Strategic + Hands-On — toggles between global design and frontline execution.

Results-Oriented — pipeline contribution is the north star

Inspirational Leadership — creates clarity, energy, and accountability across time zones.

A bit about the team

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.

Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:

Exceed sales goals

Maximize earning potential

Deliver meaningful results for our clients

To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.

What’s in it for you

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



