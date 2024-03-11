Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Backend Developer (Payment Solutions).

Tasks in the role

Develop new features, from implementation design through to production release.

Continuously monitor released features, including participation in on-call duty

Contribute to refactoring and improving existing functionality.

Participate in security and compliance initiatives to ensure adherence to SOX and PCI guidelines.

Take part in code review sessions.

Own the services your team is responsible for end to end.

Write and maintain unit tests as well as technical documentation.

Collaborate effectively with other teams.

Who we are looking for

Strong expertise in Python 3, more than 3 years of production experience.

Strong knowledge of asynchronous Python, FastAPI, and pytest frameworks.

Experience with PostgreSQL (or other RDBMS), including manually writing and profiling SQL queries.

Knowledge of software design principles and architectural patterns.

Experience with REST concepts.

Not required, but a plus

Experience with Kubernetes and cloud platforms (any provider).

Experience with billing or payment processing systems.

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

The Ginger Team develops and maintains a payment processing system and manages all aspects related to payments and financial reporting. This includes payment forms, tax calculations, client payment profiles, website control panels with reporting, and more.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

