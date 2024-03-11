Backend Developer (Enterprise Solutions Unit)

Hi there!

Tasks in the role

Leverage Python expertise to develop high-quality, scalable, and maintainable code.

Collaborate with Data Scientists to build cutting-edge ML/AI systems for SEO.

Design and implement scalable and cost-effective data pipelines.

Lead initiatives to improve code quality through clean code practices and thorough testing.

Actively share knowledge with the team through pair programming, code reviews, and knowledge-sharing sessions.

Utilize container orchestration tools (e.g., Kubernetes) and Docker for seamless deployment processes.

Implement and maintain CI/CD pipelines, ensuring smooth and automated deployments.

Conduct performance analysis and capacity planning for infrastructure.

Who we are looking for

3+ years of strong software engineering fundamentals, including clean code practices and testing knowledge.

Proficiency in Python development.

Experience with Docker (Kubernetes experience is a big plus)

Proficient in setting up and maintaining CI/CD pipelines.

Familiarity with deployment processes and infrastructure management.

Ideally, knowledge in data engineering, with experience in building scalable and cost-effective data pipelines.

Motivated to grow both personally and professionally.

Excited to work in a fast-paced start-up-like environment and collaborate with Data Scientists to build innovative ML/AI systems.

Solid knowledge of SQL with maintaining relational databases is a plus.

A bit about the team

The team is currently working on two main AI products: AIO and AI Summarization. We focus on integrating AI into workflows and building LLM-powered products, such as SEO analysis without relying on Google and AI-driven content suggestions.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

