Office manager (US Office Management Team)
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. We're hiring for Office manager (US Office Management Team).
Tasks in the role
Office & Team management
Office Operations (Boston): Oversee all aspects of daily office functionality, ensuring a professional and productive environment for all employees, including senior leadership. Ensure consistent quality and service levels are maintained as compared to the rest of our offices.
Resource Management (Dallas): Directly manage and support an administrative resource located in our Dallas office, ensuring their tasks align with company goals and standards.
Acts as a mentor to the office team, supporting their development and fostering a culture of growth and collaboration.
Sets clear performance goals and provides regular feedback, coaching, and development opportunities to team members.
Budget & Vendor management
Owns and manages budgets for all assigned locations, analyzing expenses and optimizing resource allocation.
Oversees vendor management and contract negotiations, ensuring compliance and quality service delivery.
Leads and supports cost-saving initiatives.
Performance & Process optimization
Evaluates office performance, identifies areas for improvement, and implements best practices to optimize productivity.
Initiates, leads, and implements projects aimed at improving office services and operational efficiency across sites.
Stakeholder & Cross-team collaboration
Builds and maintains effective relationships with key stakeholders to align office strategies with business needs
Facilitates communication and collaboration across cross-functional teams to ensure effective teamwork.
Operations & Compliance
Manages office supplies and resources, ensuring cost-effectiveness and quality control.
Ensures each office location meets health, safety, and regulatory compliance standards in collaboration with HR.
Monitors the office environment (furniture, layout, interior) and, when needed, initiates improvements in collaboration with the Office Design team.
Partners with property management and landlords to ensure efficient handling of maintenance, repairs, and access coordination.
Contributes to event planning and execution in close collaboration with the HR team.
Who we are looking for
Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Management, or a related field (required).
Minimum of 5 years of experience in office management or regional management, with at least 2 years in a supervisory/mentor role.
Strong leadership and team-building abilities.
Excellent organizational and multitasking skills.
Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite and office management software.
Strong written and verbal communication skills.
Ability to make decisions and solve problems effectively.
Strong financial acumen and budgeting skills.
Availability to travel within the region as needed.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- Unlimited PTO
Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
Life insurance
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
Health Saving Account
Short-term and long-term Disability
Employee Assistance Program
Employee Resource Groups
401(k) plan
Paid parental leave
Relief Fund
Travel coverage
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Snacks, drinks at the office
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
