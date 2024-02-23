Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for VP of Product Marketing (Marketing Division).

Tasks in the role

Leadership & Vision: Define and champion the vision of “what great looks like” for product marketing at Semrush, setting benchmarks and cultivating a high-performing, innovative team. Serve as the connective tissue between product, marketing, sales, and customer-facing teams to ensure alignment on priorities and outcomes.

Customer Storytelling & Market Insights: Develop a robust customer storytelling strategy rooted in unique selling propositions (USPs), customer research, market trends, and behavioral insights. Lead qualitative and quantitative research initiatives, partnering with user experience research (UXR) and analytics teams to uncover customer pain points, decision-making processes, and emerging trends. Transform customer and market insights into value propositions, messaging, and positioning that resonate with multiple audience segments.

Go-to-Market Strategy: Play a pivotal role in the GTM planning for product launches and marketing campaigns, collaborating with Global Marketing to ensure messaging is integrated into brand, content, PR, paid media, and customer marketing. Drive cross-functional efforts to ensure product experiences and messaging support commerce, adoption, and engagement goals. Collaborate with data science, finance, and analytics to define KPIs, forecast business impact, and continuously optimize performance.

Performance Marketing & Product-Led Growth: Implement in-product messaging and user journey optimizations to enhance conversion rates and drive measurable growth. Partner with Global Marketing to optimize acquisition and retention strategies while driving user engagement across the funnel.

Team Development & Collaboration: Build and mentor a diverse and high-performing product marketing team, fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and excellence. Partner with executive leadership to identify priorities and influence product roadmaps, ensuring market needs and opportunities are central to decision-making.



Who we are looking for

Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, User Experience Design, or a related field. MBA or advanced degree preferred.

Proven experience (typically 10+ years) in a leadership role focused on product marketing and business strategy, including leading GTMs and product launches in SaaS environments.

Digital customer experience, user experience, or digital marketing in the SaaS industry.

Proven success in both SMB and upper-market marketing, with strong performance marketing and product-led growth experience.

Deep understanding of SaaS business models, including B2B and B2C strategies.

Experience managing diverse customer segments, including marketplace audiences.

Background in new product development and lifecycle marketing, with a proven ability to influence product roadmaps.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.

Strong communication and storytelling skills, with experience presenting to executives and managing high-stakes projects.

Strong leadership and team management capabilities, focusing on mentorship and talent development.

You have proficiency in leveraging data and analytics to make informed decisions and optimize the customer experience.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!