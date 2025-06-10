Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Backend Developer (Moon Team).

Tasks in the role

Deliver the backend services and infrastructure for the IDP

Shape the future of the IDP plugins system and its integrations

Write clean and maintainable code, along with necessary documentation

Work closely with the product owner, designer and other engineers to refine project requirements and architecture

Develop the necessary automations and scripts for new processes and features

Take ownership of the quality of the code and architecture that you deliver

Support internal integrators by helping them understand and resolve technical issues

Contribute to the team’s great dynamics

Who we are looking for

Hands-on experience with Go and ideally Python and a solid understanding of backend development

Experience with the full application delivery cycle, including CI, deployment, and hosting

Experience with modern orchestration systems (we use Kubernetes)

Experience with Cloud Providers (we use Google Cloud)

Experience with relational databases such as PostgreSQL, MySQL or similar

Knowledge of best practices of API development (we implement gRPC and OpenAPI protocols)

Experience in testing code and applications

Understands the Agile principles

Has a user-centric mindset and a willingness to solve problems, not just write code

Advanced level of English

Positive attitude and effective communication

Not required, but a plus

Experience developing Platform / Infrastructure / Internal products for developer efficiency, and are familiar with Backstage.io

Experience with Python and FastAPI

Experience with TypeScript

A bit about the team

We’re the Moon Team, the innovators behind the Internal Developer Portal (IDP), the single entry point to Semrush's robust infrastructure. Our IDP isn't just a tool; it's a powerful platform that empowers every development team in the company, enabling seamless workflows, effortless integrations, and ultimately, fast, reliable, and autonomous software delivery.

We believe in empowering our developers, and we're growing our team to achieve even greater things. If you're a backend developer excited about building high-impact features, simplifying complexity, and working at the intersection of infrastructure and product thinking, we want to meet you.

Our stack:

Platform: Backstage.io

Backend: Go, Python 3, FastAPI, PostgreSQL

Infrastructure: Docker, Kubernetes, Google Cloud Platform, GitLab CI/CD

Frontend: React, TypeScript, internal UI library

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!