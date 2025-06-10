Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for QA Engineer (Coffee Team).

Tasks in the role

Develop and maintain automated UI and integration tests using Python and Selenium

Contribute to the development of internal testing tools and frameworks

Participate in creating testing documentation and test plans for new features

Execute manual and automated testing of frontend applications during development and release phases

Take part in code reviews, testing strategy discussions, and help improve overall product quality

Expand and improve test coverage, identify gaps, and ensure robust regression checks

Develop and maintain CI pipelines for test execution and reporting.

Collaborate closely with frontend engineers and product teams to improve release reliability

Who we are looking for

Solid practical experience in automated UI testing with Python + Selenium (or similar frameworks)

Experience with cross-browser and responsive UI testing

Understanding of frontend development basics (HTML, CSS, JavaScript)

Experience working with CI/CD systems (we use GitLab CI)

Ability to investigate UI issues, detect visual inconsistencies, and raise quality standards

Willingness to work closely with developers and product owners, providing feedback on features before and after release

Not required, but a plus

Experience with Playwright or visual regression testing tools

Experience with accessibility testing practices

Basic knowledge of DevOps practices (Docker, Kubernetes)

Experience with performance testing of web applications

Experience with API testing (REST)

Familiarity with GCP/AWS cloud environments

A bit about the team

Coffee Team is responsible for the frontend platform — the foundation for multiple product teams at Semrush. We build and maintain common components, services, and infrastructure that help product teams quickly deliver high-quality user interfaces. Our mission is to ensure the stability, performance, and visual consistency of Semrush products across the entire platform. A significant focus of our work is on delivering a seamless developer experience and stable user-facing releases. This includes automated UI testing, visual regression testing, accessibility validation, and performance monitoring. We are a cross-functional and self-organized team, working with Agile principles. Currently, we follow Scrum but are always open to improving our processes. We value openness, responsibility, and a proactive approach. You will be part of a remote team that loves sharing knowledge and growing together.

Tech stack we use:

Main languages: Python (backend), TypeScript (frontend), Python (testing).

Test automation: Selenium, Playwright, Pytest, Allure.

CI/CD: GitLab CI

Cloud: Google Cloud

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!