Sales Operations Specialist
In this role, you’ll engage with key decision-makers, forge impactful relationships with some of the world’s most influential organizations, and directly contribute to the growth of Semrush.
Why Semrush?
We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us!
Some highlights of our success include:
Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025
$400M+ Annual Recurring Revenue
118,000+ paying customers worldwide
1M+ freemium users
Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others.
If you're looking for a role where your impact will be visible and meaningful, we’d love to hear from you.
Tasks in the role
About the Role
We are looking for a detail-oriented Sales Operations Specialist to join our global Sales Operations team. This role will be a key partner in ensuring smooth day-to-day operations for our sales organization across multiple regions. You’ll focus on managing Salesforce (SFDC) at an administrator level, coordinating sales processes, and supporting operational excellence across a large, distributed sales team.
Key Responsibilities
Act as Salesforce (SFDC) administrator: maintain data accuracy, manage user permissions, troubleshoot issues, and ensure smooth system operations.
Support the design, rollout, and execution of sales workflows and processes across multiple regional teams.
Coordinate with sales leadership to ensure operational consistency and compliance with global standards.
Develop dashboards and reports to provide visibility into pipeline, performance, and productivity.
Partner with SalesOps colleagues, Sales leadership, and cross-functional teams (Finance, Marketing, RevOps) to drive execution and efficiency.
Identify opportunities for process improvements and contribute to scaling operational best practices.
What we’re looking for
About You
Experience in Sales Operations, Revenue Operations, or related roles within a SaaS or technology company.
Hands-on Salesforce experience (ideally Salesforce Administrator certification).
Strong skills in process management and attention to detail in operational execution.
Experience working with global sales teams across AMER/EMEA/APAC regions is a plus.
Comfortable working in a fast-paced, dynamic, and distributed environment.
Strong communication skills and ability to coordinate across multiple stakeholders.
A bit about the team
The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.
Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:
Exceed sales goals
Maximize earning potential
Deliver meaningful results for our clients
To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.
What’s in it for you
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once your resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.