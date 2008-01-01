Are you ready to be part of something big? We’re hiring for the Sales Operations Specialist on our Sales Team!

In this role, you’ll engage with key decision-makers, forge impactful relationships with some of the world’s most influential organizations, and directly contribute to the growth of Semrush.

Why Semrush?

We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us!

Some highlights of our success include:

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

$400M+ Annual Recurring Revenue

118,000+ paying customers worldwide

1M+ freemium users

Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others.

If you're looking for a role where your impact will be visible and meaningful, we’d love to hear from you.

Tasks in the role

About the Role

We are looking for a detail-oriented Sales Operations Specialist to join our global Sales Operations team. This role will be a key partner in ensuring smooth day-to-day operations for our sales organization across multiple regions. You’ll focus on managing Salesforce (SFDC) at an administrator level, coordinating sales processes, and supporting operational excellence across a large, distributed sales team.

Key Responsibilities

Act as Salesforce (SFDC) administrator: maintain data accuracy, manage user permissions, troubleshoot issues, and ensure smooth system operations.

Support the design, rollout, and execution of sales workflows and processes across multiple regional teams.

Coordinate with sales leadership to ensure operational consistency and compliance with global standards.

Develop dashboards and reports to provide visibility into pipeline, performance, and productivity.

Partner with SalesOps colleagues, Sales leadership, and cross-functional teams (Finance, Marketing, RevOps) to drive execution and efficiency.

Identify opportunities for process improvements and contribute to scaling operational best practices.

What we’re looking for

About You

Experience in Sales Operations, Revenue Operations, or related roles within a SaaS or technology company.

Hands-on Salesforce experience (ideally Salesforce Administrator certification).

Strong skills in process management and attention to detail in operational execution.

Experience working with global sales teams across AMER/EMEA/APAC regions is a plus.

Comfortable working in a fast-paced, dynamic, and distributed environment.

Strong communication skills and ability to coordinate across multiple stakeholders.

A bit about the team

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.

Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:

Exceed sales goals

Maximize earning potential

Deliver meaningful results for our clients

To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.

What’s in it for you

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!