Are you ready to be part of something big? We’re hiring for the Data Solutions Consultant - North America on our Sales Team!

In this role, you’ll engage with key decision-makers, forge impactful relationships with some of the world’s most influential organizations, and directly contribute to the growth of Semrush.

Why Semrush?

We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us!

Some highlights of our success include:

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

$400M+ Annual Recurring Revenue

118,000+ paying customers worldwide

1M+ freemium users

Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others.

If you're looking for a role where your impact will be visible and meaningful, we’d love to hear from you.

Tasks in the role

Serve as the subject-matter expert for emerging solutions, partnering with Account Executives to position innovative offerings that address evolving client needs

Act as a trusted advisor in client engagements, translating complex capabilities into compelling value propositions that expand adoption of next-generation products

Engage in “team selling” tactics with AEs to drive incremental revenue

Conduct engaging product demonstrations for potential clients and stakeholders to showcase our solutions

Provide clear feedback to product and R&D teams based on market experience to help inform the development roadmap

Strategically plan and support new product launches and events to maximize visibility and impact

Proactively connect to AE counterparts to identify priority opportunities and outreach strategy

Maintain expert-level knowledge of our product offerings to effectively address customer inquiries and objections

Partner with leadership to craft and execute innovative marketing strategies that enhance our outreach

Collaborate with team members on new product rollouts, ensuring seamless integration into our sales processes

What we’re looking for

Who we are looking for:

5+ years of client-facing experience including solution development

Background in Solutions selling, big data, Market Research, Solutions Engineering

Experience working with DaaS, SaaS-based platforms and/or big data analysis

Ambition to work on innovative solutions and a spirit of curiosity

A strong growth mindset with a drive for continuous improvement

Exceptional storytelling skills

A bit about the team

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.

Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:

Exceed sales goals

Maximize earning potential

Deliver meaningful results for our clients

To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.

What’s in it for you

Unlimited PTO

Health insurance

Travel insurance

Flexible working hours

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Corporate events, teambuildings

Snacks, drinks at the office

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!