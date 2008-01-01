Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Full-Stack Developer (Prowly Development Team).

Tasks in the role

Prowly is a SAAS company with over 10 years of experience, creating a product that helps PR professionals tell their brand stories. In 2020, Prowly became a part of Semrush, one of the biggest mar-tech companies in the world.

Before you read about the brand new role of Full-Stack Developer - just take a look at our Culture Book and see what makes us different from other workplaces 🚀

What is more, we can officially call ourselves Dream Employer of 2023 as we were granted the title thanks to our coworkers' engagement and transparency.

Responsibilities:

Designing, developing, and delivering new features for the AI PR Toolkit product

Building and maintaining both backend services (Ruby on Rails, PostgreSQL, Clickhouse) and frontend functionality (React, TypeScript)

Writing clean, efficient, and testable code (RSpec, Minitest)

Collaborating with frontend and backend specialists

Contributing to CI/CD processes and using cloud services (mainly GCP)

Optimizing queries and working with relational databases

Taking ownership of tasks end-to-end, from analysis to production delivery

Sharing knowledge within the organization

Who we are looking for

Proven experience with Ruby on Rails and React + TypeScript

Advanced SQL skills and PostgreSQL knowledge

Hands-on experience with testing frameworks (RSpec, Minitest)

Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines and cloud platforms (GCP or AWS)

Strong problem-solving and communication skills

Familiarity with AI-driven tools for productivity

English at B2 level or higher

​

Not required, but a plus

Experience with DevOps practices (monitoring, observability, debugging CI/CD)

Understanding of SaaS product development in the PR/Marketing context

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!