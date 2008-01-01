Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Product Marketing Manager (fixed-term maternity cover), Datos Team.

Tasks in the role

Please note this is a contractor engagement for a fixed term contract of 6 months to 1 year due to maternity leave cover. There’s a possibility of extending the contract afterwards.

We are seeking a highly motivated and experienced Product Marketing Manager to lead our product marketing processes and help coordinate successful go-to-market (GTM) strategies. This pivotal role will serve as the central point of contact between Marketing, Product, and Sales, ensuring seamless collaboration and alignment. You will be responsible for streamlining processes, fostering clear communication, and optimizing our GTM initiatives to achieve ambitious business objectives. This role requires a strategic thinker, a strong communicator, and a proactive problem-solver with a proven track record in product marketing within tech industries.

Product Marketing Management:

Define and refine product positioning, messaging, and value propositions, ensuring alignment with market needs and customer insights.

Conduct market research and competitive analysis to inform product strategy and GTM initiatives.

Be the main POC to collaborate with Product and Sales teams to develop compelling sales enablement materials, including presentations, demos, and training resources, with the help of our Content Marketing Manager.

Analyze our product marketing performance metrics and provide actionable insights to optimize future initiatives.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define target audiences, develop effective marketing campaigns, and optimize sales processes.

Monitor and analyze market trends and customer feedback to identify opportunities for GTM optimization.

Work closely with the Content Marketing Manager to ensure Product content is aligned with the overall GTM strategy.

​

Leadership and Collaboration:

Work independently and proactively to drive projects to completion.

Proactively identify and resolve cross-functional communication and process bottlenecks.

Build and maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders across the organization.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business, or a related field.

Proven experience in product marketing, preferably in a B2B DaaS, data SaaS or technology environment.

Strong understanding of product lifecycle management and GTM best practices.

Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills. We really value and protect a healthy and positive working environment!

Proficiency in project management tools (e.g., ClickUp, Jira).

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Ability to work independently and thrive in a fast-paced, remote, and dynamic environment.

Experience in creating and implementing internal product marketing processes.

Ideally based in Europe/CET or ET time zones.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!