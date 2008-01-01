Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Head of Performance Media.

Tasks in the role

As the Head of Performance Media, you will lead the team responsible for digital

advertising channels, including Programmatic, Display & Video. Your primary goal is to set and execute strategies that achieve objectives, enhance performance, and increase media efficiency.

This role will be pivotal in driving the success of our digital advertising efforts, leading your team to achieve exceptional results, and positioning our brand at the forefront of the industry.

Team Management: Lead and mentor a team of programmatic and paid media specialists, fostering a collaborative environment focused on continuous learning and performance improvement

Strategic Decision-Making: Develop and execute comprehensive programmatic strategies aligned with the company’s business goals, ensuring optimal allocation of budgets across channels with attribution modeling recommendations.

Efficiencies: Implement processes and best practices to maximize efficiency in campaign setup, execution, and reporting, reducing waste and improving ROAS

Data Analysis and Insights: Analyze campaign performance data to extract actionable insights, providing recommendations for optimization and reporting to stakeholders

Optimization: Continuously optimize campaigns to improve key metrics such as CTR, CAC, and ROAS, leveraging A/B testing, audience segmentation, and other advanced techniques

Innovation: Stay up-to-date with the latest trends, tools, and technologies in programmatic advertising, driving innovation within the team and exploring new opportunities for growth

Who we are looking for

Minimum of 10 years of experience in paid media, with more than 5 years of relevant experience as a team lead

Proficiency in programmatic and paid media platforms such as DV360, GDN, YouTube Ads, and other relevant tools

Strong understanding of data analytics and reporting tools, with the ability to interpret complex datasets and derive actionable insights

Expertise in A/B testing, audience segmentation, incrementality tests and other optimization techniques

Familiarity with ad tracking and attribution

Strategic Thinking : Capable of making informed, strategic analyses that align with business objectives and drive long-term success

Communication : Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to convey complex concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences

Problem-Solving : Strong problem-solving skills with a proactive approach to identifying and addressing challenges

Collaboration: Ability to work cross-functionally with other departments, including marketing, sales, and product teams, to achieve business objectives

Not required, but a plus

Experience in a SaaS environment is highly preferred

Certifications in relevant platforms (e. G. , Google Ads, DV360) are a plus

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!