Head of Performance Media
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Head of Performance Media.
Tasks in the role
As the Head of Performance Media, you will lead the team responsible for digital
advertising channels, including Programmatic, Display & Video. Your primary goal is to set and execute strategies that achieve objectives, enhance performance, and increase media efficiency.
This role will be pivotal in driving the success of our digital advertising efforts, leading your team to achieve exceptional results, and positioning our brand at the forefront of the industry.
- Team Management: Lead and mentor a team of programmatic and paid media specialists, fostering a collaborative environment focused on continuous learning and performance improvement
- Strategic Decision-Making: Develop and execute comprehensive programmatic strategies aligned with the company’s business goals, ensuring optimal allocation of budgets across channels with attribution modeling recommendations.
- Efficiencies: Implement processes and best practices to maximize efficiency in campaign setup, execution, and reporting, reducing waste and improving ROAS
- Data Analysis and Insights: Analyze campaign performance data to extract actionable insights, providing recommendations for optimization and reporting to stakeholders
- Optimization: Continuously optimize campaigns to improve key metrics such as CTR, CAC, and ROAS, leveraging A/B testing, audience segmentation, and other advanced techniques
- Innovation: Stay up-to-date with the latest trends, tools, and technologies in programmatic advertising, driving innovation within the team and exploring new opportunities for growth
Who we are looking for
- Minimum of 10 years of experience in paid media, with more than 5 years of relevant experience as a team lead
- Proficiency in programmatic and paid media platforms such as DV360, GDN, YouTube Ads, and other relevant tools
- Strong understanding of data analytics and reporting tools, with the ability to interpret complex datasets and derive actionable insights
- Expertise in A/B testing, audience segmentation, incrementality tests and other optimization techniques
- Familiarity with ad tracking and attribution
- Strategic Thinking: Capable of making informed, strategic analyses that align with business objectives and drive long-term success
- Communication: Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to convey complex concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences
- Problem-Solving: Strong problem-solving skills with a proactive approach to identifying and addressing challenges
- Collaboration: Ability to work cross-functionally with other departments, including marketing, sales, and product teams, to achieve business objectives
Not required, but a plus
- Experience in a SaaS environment is highly preferred
- Certifications in relevant platforms (e. G. , Google Ads, DV360) are a plus
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Marketing
The Marketing team does much more than just promote and advertise Semrush products. They also inspire marketers around the world with their work.
Colleagues from this team are responsible for establishing marketing strategies and conducting market target audience research. They work with content, create and implement advertising campaigns through multiple promotion channels. The team is also closely involved with the Development, Design, Customer Success, and Sales teams. Web content, newsletters, banners, references in the media–all this is created by our Marketing experts.
The Marketing team is truly international and dispersed across the globe. But despite the differences in locations and time zones, our teams work tirelessly together on their common goal: to support one billion marketers in achieving their goals. Can we do it? Certainly!