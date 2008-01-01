Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Growth Marketing Expert, Demand Generation.

Tasks in the role

We are currently hiring a Growth Marketing Expert for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts. You’ll be part of our Digital Marketing team, working closely with performance marketers, content strategists, and sales enablement experts. This role will report directly to the Head of Digital Marketing and will play a critical part in fueling our pipeline with qualified leads and accelerating revenue growth.

Plan, launch, and optimize paid acquisition campaigns (search, social, programmatic, display) to generate qualified leads and pipeline growth.

Build campaigns aligned to the buyer’s journey, driving conversions and maximizing ROI.

Lead Account-Based Marketing (ABM) programs, delivering targeted, personalized campaigns for high-value accounts.

Manage and optimize marketing automation workflows to accelerate funnel progression.

Run A/B tests and apply analytics to continuously improve campaign performance, tracking CPA, ROAS, and lead-to-customer conversion.

Collaborate with Sales, Product Marketing, and external agencies to deliver scalable demand generation programs.

Report campaign results, insights, and optimizations to marketing leadership and key stakeholders.

Stay ahead of paid media trends, tools, and best practices to enhance performance.

Who we are looking for

5+ years of experience in digital marketing, demand generation, or performance marketing with a proven track record in paid acquisition.

Hands-on expertise in campaign setup and optimization across platforms (Google Ads, LinkedIn, programmatic, display), as well as personalization and automation tools.

Strong knowledge of B2B funnels, ABM strategies, and marketing automation platforms (HubSpot, Marketo, Pardot, or similar).

Data-driven with excellent analytical skills; able to turn campaign insights into actionable improvements.

Experienced collaborator with Sales and Product Marketing to align campaigns with pipeline goals.

Strong project management skills, capable of running multiple paid campaigns simultaneously.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to craft compelling campaign messaging.

Bonus: Experience with SaaS/tech, global paid campaign execution, and revenue marketing strategies.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!