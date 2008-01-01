Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for IT Support Specialist (Global IT Support Team) - Evening Shift.

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

As an IT Support Specialist, you will play a key role in ensuring that our employees across all locations have seamless access to the tools, systems, and technical support they need to perform at their best. You will be responsible for:

Provide on-site and remote support to internal employees for IT-related issues

Administer and manage IT SaaS applications

Handle employee IT onboarding and offboarding processes

Troubleshoot and resolve hardware and software issues on IT equipment

Ensure timely end-user response and issue resolution in accordance with internal SLAs

Support virtual and on-site company events using Google Meet, Zoom, and other tools

Contribute to continuous improvement initiatives for IT services

Proficiency with modern business applications (e.g., Slack, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft 365, Google Workspace)

Experience with enterprise macOS device management

Familiarity with video conferencing systems (Zoom, Google Meet)

Understanding and experience in network troubleshooting

Hands-on experience with IT ticketing systems (e.g., Jira, ServiceNow, Freshdesk)

Strong analytical, problem-solving, and critical thinking skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English

Customer-focused mindset with a strong sense of ownership

Familiarity with AI technologies such as LLMs, agentic AI, and automation tools like n8n

Experience setting up conference room systems (e.g., Zoom Rooms, Chromebox for Meetings, Cisco Webex)

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

