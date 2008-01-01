Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior HR Analyst (HR Strategy & Planning Team).

Tasks in the role

We are looking for a highly skilled Senior HR Analyst to join our amazing HR team. This role will focus on leveraging Workday and Tableau to configure custom reports, analyze HR data, and provide strategic insights that support HR and business objectives. The Senior HR Analyst will work closely with HRBPs, HR COEs, and HR Tech to ensure HR reporting systems and data analytics drive informed decision-making, streamline processes, and optimize workforce strategies.

Design and maintain advanced reports within Workday, focusing on key HR metrics such as headcount, turnover, compensation, benefits, and employee engagement.

Develop dashboards, ad-hoc reports, and analytic views in Workday to help senior leadership and HRBPs make data-driven decisions.

Ensure data integrity, accuracy, and consistency in all HR reporting and analytics processes within Workday.

Work cross-functionally with HR, IT, and Finance teams to automate HR data processes, improve reporting efficiency, and reduce manual workloads.

Continuously improve data processes to ensure that reports and analytics meet business needs and support a high-performance culture.

Design and visualize metrics for all levels of the organization from the Board of Directors, SLT, SHRLT and our senior HR Partners. Use strong visualization techniques such as infographics and designed scorecards.

Maintain HR data quality and compliance across Workday and other HR systems, ensuring all information is accurate and up-to-date.

Partner with HRBPs and other stakeholders to translate business requirements into actionable reporting solutions and data-driven insights.

Provide strategic recommendations based on data analysis to drive improvements in HR processes, such as talent management, workforce planning, and employee engagement.

Serve as a key analytical resource within the HR team, working closely with HRBPs, IT, and business leaders to ensure alignment of HR data strategies with organizational goals.

Act as a subject matter expert in HR data, reporting, and analytics, offering support to internal stakeholders and training others on effective use of HR data systems.

Who we are looking for

Minimum of 5 years of experience in HR analytics, with a strong focus on Workday report configuration, data analytics, and HR reporting.

Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business Analytics, Human Resources, Data Science, or a related field.

Advanced proficiency in Workday Report Writer, Workday Studio, or similar Workday tools to design and configure reports.

Strong experience with HR data analysis, metrics, and KPIs, with a proven ability to extract actionable insights from large data sets and ability to tell the story through numbers.

Experience with data visualization tools such as Tableau, Power BI, or similar platforms.

Strong understanding of HR processes, including compensation, benefits, employee relations, and talent management.

Proficiency in data governance, data quality, and maintaining compliance with data privacy regulations (GDPR, etc.).

Familiarity with SQL and other analytical tools (e.g., Python, R) is a plus.

Exceptional communication skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate across multiple teams and translate data findings into actionable insights for non-technical stakeholders, including Executives.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!