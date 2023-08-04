Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Customer Success Manager, Enterprise, Northern Europe Markets (Strategic Customer Success Team).

Tasks in the role

Key Responsibilities:

Renewals & Retention: Drive high customer retention and renewal rates by closely managing your renewal pipeline and ensuring customers see ongoing value. Work closely with account teams to identify upsell and cross-sell opportunities. Work with the Marketing team to identify effective messaging for smaller accounts in your book with an eye on growing them. Lead efforts in contract renewals and negotiations

Account Management: Build and nurture strong relationships with key stakeholders, including marketing operations teams & marketing leaders. Be their trusted advisor, offering strategic recommendations on how to leverage Semrush for maximum impact

Key Account Business Reviews: Conduct regular business reviews with Key Accounts in your portfolio to demonstrate how Semrush tools are delivering ROI. Offer customized strategies and insights to help customers meet their specific business goals, in addition to discussing new, relevant products and solutions

Drive Customer Value : Collaborate closely with different customer stakeholders to understand and link key workflows within their marketing operations to the business value Semrush drives. Ensure customers understand how specific features and tools directly enhance their marketing objectives and performance

Customer Advocacy: Act as the voice of the customer within Semrush, advocating for any improvements or enhancements based on customer needs and feedback. Stay informed about customer strategic objectives, relevant market conditions in the customers’ industry, and competitive intelligence to identify opportunities and threats.

Deliver Best In Class Onboarding & Implementatio n: Execute consistent & efficient onboarding for new customers while simplifying the process where possible. Deliver unique insights at each customer touch point to advance the Semrush mission of enhancing the marketing acumen of all customers

Identify Growth Opportunities: Consistently evaluate your customer’s unique needs and identify opportunities for Semrush tools to meet them. Collaborate closely with Sales & Marketing to create expansion opportunities & product/platform upgrades

Who we are looking for

Required Qualifications:

4-6+ years of experience in Customer Success, Account Management, or a related role, with a focus on enterprise customers, preferably in the MarTech or SaaS space

Strong pipeline management skills, allowing you to easily deliver renewals ahead of schedule

Proven track record of building strong relationships with different levels of seniority

Proven experience in relationship management, ensuring customers see clear connections between their processes and the results Semrush delivers

Excellent problem-solving skills with the ability to provide tailored solutions to meet enterprise customers’ needs

Strong communication skills, both verbal and written, with an ability to articulate complex concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences

General understanding of digital marketing technologies such as SEO, SEM, content marketing, analytics, CRM, and marketing automation

Experience with upselling customers and generating qualified leads

Preferred Qualifications:

Ability to navigate ambiguity and complexity, and adapt in a rapidly changing global business environment

Experience with international companies is a plus

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!