Scale Customer Success Manager, Italian Speaking (Global Customer Success Team)

Tasks in the role

Our Scale Customer Success Team is responsible for full lifecycle events of our Semrush SMB clients; they develop creative solutions to extend reach in 1 to many formats, promote customer adoption and account activation, and support customer growth and retention.

Responsibilities

Successfully build relationships with multiple new customers at one time through 1:many events like webinars, virtual office hours and small workshops or online community events.

Make product and workflow recommendations within the Semrush platform acting as a Product Expert

Engage 1:1 with assigned customers as-needed at critical points in the customer journey to ensure adoption

Successfully facilitate expansion opportunities of small apps and add-ons

Deliver great customer experiences while following our Scaled Customer Success playbooks

Manage customer outreach campaigns through email, phone and LinkedIn, marketing upcoming events and promotions

Ability to analyze and understand client results, performance and situation to uphold a service-first approach to achieve collective goals and exceed client expectations.

Be a “Team Player” and share with peers new workflows and strategies that have been successful for you, plus leaning on peers so that the whole team succeeds

Assist with digital projects, including initiatives such as demo experiments, new content creation etc. to enhance customer experience and drive business objectives

Ability to facilitate and negotiate contract renewals for existing customers

Who we are looking for

2+ years of work in a customer success, sales or digital marketing role.

Experience with Semrush, SEO or small business owners is a big plus

Experience hosting webinars or other digital 1 to many formats is a plus







We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

