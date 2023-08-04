Scale Customer Success Manager, Italian Speaking (Global Customer Success Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Scale Customer Success Manager, Italian Speaking (Global Customer Success Team).
Tasks in the role
Our Scale Customer Success Team is responsible for full lifecycle events of our Semrush SMB clients; they develop creative solutions to extend reach in 1 to many formats, promote customer adoption and account activation, and support customer growth and retention.
Responsibilities
Successfully build relationships with multiple new customers at one time through 1:many events like webinars, virtual office hours and small workshops or online community events.
Make product and workflow recommendations within the Semrush platform acting as a Product Expert
Engage 1:1 with assigned customers as-needed at critical points in the customer journey to ensure adoption
Successfully facilitate expansion opportunities of small apps and add-ons
Deliver great customer experiences while following our Scaled Customer Success playbooks
Manage customer outreach campaigns through email, phone and LinkedIn, marketing upcoming events and promotions
Ability to analyze and understand client results, performance and situation to uphold a service-first approach to achieve collective goals and exceed client expectations.
Be a “Team Player” and share with peers new workflows and strategies that have been successful for you, plus leaning on peers so that the whole team succeeds
Assist with digital projects, including initiatives such as demo experiments, new content creation etc. to enhance customer experience and drive business objectives
Ability to facilitate and negotiate contract renewals for existing customers
Who we are looking for
2+ years of work in a customer success, sales or digital marketing role.
Experience with Semrush, SEO or small business owners is a big plus
Experience hosting webinars or other digital 1 to many formats is a plus
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once your resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.