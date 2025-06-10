Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior DevOps Engineer (Site Audit Team).

Tasks in the role

Support and improve our environments

Automate infrastructure and application deployments

Maintain databases and regularly verify backups

Participate in monitoring and incident management process

Identify team needs and implement solutions

Collaborate within a product team and contribute to release cycles

Who we are looking for

3+ years of experience as a System Engineer or DevOps Engineer

Hands-on experience with Kubernetes (k8s)

Experience with configuration management tools (Helm, Terraform, Ansible)

Experience building CI pipelines in GitLab CI

Proficiency in scripting languages (Python, Bash)

Solid knowledge of Linux administration

Experience with cloud providers (GCP, Azure, or AWS)

Familiarity with monitoring (Prometheus, Grafana)

Familiarity with logging systems (Splunk/Kibana)

Understanding of DevOps practices (CI/CD, IaC)

Advanced level of English

Not required, but a plus

Experience managing or administering MongoDB

Knowledge of cloud infrastructure security

Understanding of vulnerabilities and how to prevent them (OWASP Top 10)

Experience with network-level security

Understanding of Agile principles

A bit about the team

We’re Black Team, and we develop tools for technical SEO. Semrush's Site Audit is a powerful website crawler that allows you to analyze the health of a website. It provides a list of issues that makes it easy to see where exactly a website is struggling. Fixing these issues will help boost the SEO of a website.



Our team currently includes 4 backend engineers, 3 frontend engineers, and 4 QA specialists — but as our workload grows, we’re looking for a new colleague: a DevOps Engineer!

Our Tech Stack:

Languages: Java, Node.js

Databases: MongoDB, Redis, BigTable

Messaging: RabbitMQ, Kafka, Pub/Sub

Infrastructure: Ansible, Terraform

Containers & Orchestration: Docker, Kubernetes, Helm

Cloud Platform: Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!