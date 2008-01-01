Customer Care Specialist (Global Customer Support Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Customer Care Specialist (Global Customer Support Team).
Tasks in the role
- You will be responsible for assisting users with billing- and account-related inquiries across multiple communication channels, including phone, live chat, and email, while delivering accurate internal data for the business.
- The role will involve providing accurate and efficient support, such as resolving payment issues, processing refunds or credits, assisting with account management queries - all while ensuring a seamless and timely customer experience.
- Work closely with multiple internal teams to handle user requests and internal inquiries to ensure customer retention and success, while also contributing to targeted optimization projects.
- Consistently share feedback on internal processes, the user interface, and client input with the relevant teams and management to enable appropriate action.
- Adhere to internal policies and compliance standards.
- Maintain up-to-date knowledge of products, pricing plans, and internal procedures.
- Meet individual performance goals related to quality, efficiency, productivity and customer satisfaction.
- Contributing to a positive team environment through open communication, feedback, and collaboration.
Who we are looking for
- Excellent Communication Skills: Strong verbal and written communication to clearly and professionally assist customers across phone, live chat, and email
- Billing & Math Proficiency: Ability to understand invoices, process payments, and resolve billing discrepancies accurately
- Multitasking Ability: Capable of handling multiple conversations and tasks simultaneously without compromising quality or efficiency
- Problem-Solving Skills: Quickly assess issues, identify solutions, and guide customers through resolutions with confidence
- Attention to Detail: Ensures accuracy when processing refunds, credits, and billing adjustments to prevent errors
- Adaptability & Quick Learning: Comfortable navigating billing systems, troubleshooting issues, and adjusting to process updates
- Customer-Centric Mindset: Prioritizes customer needs, demonstrates patience, and maintains a positive attitude in all interactions
- Technical Proficiency: Familiarity with CRM systems, payment processing tools, and live chat software to provide seamless support
- Time Management: Effectively prioritizes tasks and manages workload in a fast-paced environment
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Customer Success
At Semrush, the Customer Success team is on a mission: to help every customer unlock the full potential of our products from the very start. Whether it's onboarding, retention, or reducing churn–colleagues are here to make every touchpoint as smooth as possible.
The direction includes several dedicated teams, all focused on two key pillars:
Customer Support. Here is the first line of help–handling chats, calls, and emails. From billing questions to product assistance, specialists got it covered!
Customer Success. The Account Managers play the long game. They guide customers through onboarding, build lasting relationships, drive renewals, and boost revenue. Working closely with Sales, they ensure our customers succeed throughout their entire journey with Semrush.
All of this comes together in a truly global team, offering support across multiple time zones and in 8+ languages. No matter where our customers are, help is never far away!