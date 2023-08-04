Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Product Success Manager (Enterprise Solutions and Ryte Product Success Team).

Tasks in the role

Customer Onboarding : Own the first 30–60 days of the post-sale journey, ensuring new and recently upgraded customers are set up for success. Develop and execute tailored onboarding and implementation plans aligned with each customer’s business goals.

Value Realization & Goal Alignment: Identify customer priorities quickly and map them to Semrush product capabilities. Drive adoption of key features to expedite value realization and deliver measurable early wins.

Relationship Management : Build strong relationships with key stakeholders quickly during onboarding to accelerate trust and time-to-value. Identify new contacts within customer organizations and pass them to the long-term account team for continued success.

Consultative Customer Engagement : Act as a trusted advisor during onboarding by providing strategic recommendations and best practices. Be customer obsessed and scrappy, adapting onboarding strategies to meet unique customer needs and timelines.

Customer Advocacy : Act as the voice of the customer within Semrush, advocating for improvements and enhancements based on customer needs and feedback. Stay informed about customer strategic objectives, relevant industry conditions, and competitive intelligence to identify opportunities and risks.

Opportunity Identification : Spot opportunities for deeper alignment between the customer and Semrush. This includes surfacing upsell opportunities, uncovering new points of contact, and building on Sales-led conversations to strengthen long-term growth potential.

Partnership & Collaboration : Work closely with Sales and Customer Success Managers to provide a seamless transition from sale to ongoing success. Ensure smooth handoff by delivering clear documentation of customer goals, progress, and adoption milestones.

Performance Tracking & Reporting: Monitor onboarding KPIs, usage, and customer feedback. Share actionable insights with both customers and internal teams. Surface patterns and challenges to continuously improve the onboarding program.

Who we are looking for

4–6+ years of experience in Customer Onboarding, Customer Success, Account Management, Solutions Engineering, or a related role. Experience with enterprise customers in MarTech or SaaS is strongly preferred.

Proven ability to quickly build trust and credibility with stakeholders at all levels, from hands-on practitioners to senior executives.

Skilled at uncovering customer needs and designing tailored onboarding strategies that drive early adoption and measurable business value.

Strong verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to translate complex product capabilities into clear, actionable outcomes for both technical and non-technical audiences.

Adept at using customer data and insights to guide decisions, measure success, and identify opportunities for growth.

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple onboarding projects simultaneously, ensuring timely delivery and consistent customer outcomes.

Comfortable navigating ambiguity, working in a fast-paced global environment, and thriving through change.

You share our values: Trust (we speak up and bring our authentic selves), Sense of Ownership (we commit to work we believe in), and Constant Change (we continuously seek ways to make things better).

Not required, but a plus

Understanding of digital marketing technologies such as SEO, SEM, content marketing, analytics, CRM, and marketing automation.

Experience with enterprise-level marketing and SEO platforms such as BrightEdge, Conductor, Botify, SimilarWeb, or others.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!