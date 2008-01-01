Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Head of Data Product (Datos Data Product Team).

Tasks in the role

We are looking for an experienced Product Lead to own the end-to-end development of Datos’ data products: from idea validation to market delivery. You’ll define what data products we build, ensure their quality and compliance, and lead a cross-functional team to deliver them reliably and at scale.

This role requires deep product ownership, strong technical fluency, and the ability to translate data capabilities into clear business value for enterprise clients.

Define product strategy and roadmap for aggregated and derivative data products.

Lead a cross-functional team of data analysts, scientists, and engineers through discovery, build, and delivery stages.

Validate product-market fit through targeted use cases and lightweight experiments before full development.

Establish and monitor data & data products quality metrics.

Partner with Marketing and Sales to position products, test demand, and support client adoption.

Provide clear, concise documentation for internal and external audiences: schemas, dictionaries, guardrails, and release notes.

Support commercial teams with playbooks and client Q&A guidance.

Track operational efficiency and data processing costs to optimize product ROI.

Who we are looking for

Experience & Ownership

5+ years in product management or product development, with a focus on data, analytics, or ML-driven products, ideally in B2B.

Proven ability to define product vision and strategy, translating it into clear roadmaps and measurable outcomes.

Experience owning the full product lifecycle: from discovery and validation to delivery, iteration, and scaling.

Demonstrated leadership of multidisciplinary teams (Product, Data Science, Data Engineering, QA) to deliver complex data products end-to-end.

Data & Technical Fluency

Technical background

Ability to read and interpret raw data samples, logs, and data schemas to identify issues and opportunities.

Deep understanding of machine learning principles and how they apply to data classification, validation, and enrichment.

Familiarity with LLM concepts

Product Discovery & Market Validation

Skilled in hypothesis-driven discovery and rapid validation through prototypes or narrow use cases.

Ability to connect raw data capabilities to specific customer problems and commercial outcomes.

Experience working closely with marketing or sales to test demand and refine positioning.

Communication & Leadership

Strong ability to communicate complex data concepts to both technical and business audiences.

Excellent English communication skills (written and spoken), comfortable in client-facing discussions.

Confident leading discussions with engineers, analysts, and external clients.

Excellent documentation and storytelling skills for internal alignment and external presentations.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!