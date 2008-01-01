Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Accountant (ES Accounting Team).

Tasks in the role

Financial Reconciliation & Reporting

Perform daily and monthly cash reconciliations for multiple bank accounts across various locations, identifying and resolving discrepancies promptly.

Support the review and approval of vendor invoices and employee expense reports.

Preparation of monthly closing journal entries (accruals, payroll, adjustments).

Responsible for timely and accurate monthly balance sheet reconciliations for assigned General Ledger accounts, ensuring adequate supporting documentation is maintained and recorded in compliance with SOX requirements.

Assist in the preparation of supporting schedules and analyses during the monthly and quarterly financial close process.

Support the finance team with ad-hoc reporting and special projects.

Subledger Management

Manage and maintain the Fixed Asset subledger, including processing additions, disposals, and transfers. Ensure timely and accurate recording of monthly depreciation expense.

Oversee and reconcile the Accounts Payable subledger, ensuring vendor invoices are approved timely are accurately recorded, and reconciled to the General Ledger.

Compliance & Audit Support

Provide comprehensive and timely support for all internal and external audit requests, including preparing requested schedules, compiling documentation, and addressing auditor inquiries.

Ensure adherence to internal controls and accounting policies across all supported locations.

Who we are looking for

Degree in Accounting, Finance, or related field.

2+ years of related accounting experience, preferably in a multinational environment supporting multiple locations.

Previous experience with US GAAP accounting principles.

Strong English language communication skills, both written and verbal, to communicate daily with colleagues within the Group.

Experience with large-scale ERP systems (e.g., Oracle, SAP, NetSuite) and advanced Microsoft Excel skills.

Strong attention to detail, excellent organizational skills, and the ability to manage multiple priorities simultaneously.

You share our common values: Trust, as because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as because we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!