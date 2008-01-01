Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Banking Operations Specialist (Banking Operations Team).

Tasks in the role

Execute domestic and international payment operations (both manual and through EPM system), ensuring accuracy and compliance

Monitor bank account management activities

Collaborate with other teams from the Finance Division to ensure smooth processing

Ensure compliance with all applicable financial regulations and internal policies

Assist with reporting, audit preparation, and documentation related to payment activities

Support continuous improvement initiatives to optimize banking processes and reduce operational risks

Use Oracle Fusion to streamline payment management and ensure seamless integration

Who we are looking for

A minimum of 3 years of experience in banking operations, with a focus on domestic and cross-border payments

Knowledge of frameworks related to payment processing (e.g., ACH, Global ACH, SWIFT, SEPA, domestic payments)

Familiarity with working with multiple banks and understanding different banking systems and processes

Experience with Oracle Fusion or similar ERP systems is highly desirable

A high level of attention to detail and accuracy

English proficiency at a minimum of B2 level, both written and verbal

Ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Google Sheets

Not required, but a plus

Experience working in treasury or global payment functions

Problem-solving skills with the ability to prioritize, manage multiple tasks, and meet deadlines

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!