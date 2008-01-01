Are you ready to be part of something big? We’re hiring for the Senior Program Manager - Revenue Operations GTM (Sales Operations Department) on our Sales Team!

In this role, you’ll engage with key decision-makers, forge impactful relationships with some of the world’s most influential organizations, and directly contribute to the growth of Semrush.

Why Semrush?

We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us!

Some highlights of our success include:

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

$400M+ Annual Recurring Revenue

118,000+ paying customers worldwide

1M+ freemium users

Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others.

If you're looking for a role where your impact will be visible and meaningful, we’d love to hear from you.

Tasks in the role

Program Management: Lead and oversee key revenue operations programs and initiatives, including but not limited to sales process optimization, revenue forecasting, pricing strategy, and sales enablement programs, and complex go-to-market (GTM) initiatives supporting the sales strategy

Cross-Functional Collaboration: Collaborate with Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, IT, and Finance teams to align processes, systems, and initiatives to drive revenue growth and operational efficiency, ensuring that GTM initiatives are integrated seamlessly into overall business strategies

Process Optimization: Analyze existing revenue operations processes, identify areas for improvement, and implement solutions to streamline workflows and enhance productivity, with a particular focus on optimizing GTM processes and strategies

Data Analysis and Reporting: Utilize data analytics to track key revenue metrics, identify trends, and provide insights to support strategic decision-making and drive revenue growth, including analyzing the effectiveness of GTM initiatives and making data-driven recommendations for improvement

Systems Integration: Work closely with IT and Operations teams to ensure seamless integration of revenue operations systems (CRM, ERP, BI tools, etc.) and optimize data flow across platforms, supporting the implementation and management of systems that enable successful GTM execution

Change Management: Lead change management efforts to drive adoption of new processes, tools, and initiatives across the organization, ensuring alignment with business objectives and supporting the successful implementation of GTM strategies

Stakeholder Management: Build and maintain strong relationships with stakeholders at all levels of the organization, providing regular updates, gathering feedback, and driving consensus on key initiatives, including GTM strategies and initiatives

Continuous Improvement: Stay informed about industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies related to revenue operations and GTM strategies, and proactively identify opportunities for improvement, driving continuous optimization and innovation within the organization

What we’re looking for

Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Finance, or a related field. MBA or equivalent preferred

Minimum of 7 years of experience in program management, revenue operations, sales operations, or related roles within a SaaS or technology company

Proven track record of successfully managing complex programs and initiatives throughout their lifecycle, from inception to implementation, with a focus on driving revenue growth and operational efficiency

Demonstrated expertise in program management methodologies and tools, such as Agile, Scrum, or Six Sigma, with a strong emphasis on strategic planning, resource allocation, risk management, and performance measurement

Strong analytical skills with the ability to develop and maintain program metrics, dashboards, and reports to track progress, identify trends, and measure impact

Excellent project management skills, with a proven ability to lead cross-functional teams, manage project timelines and budgets, and deliver results on time and within scope

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively engage and influence stakeholders at all levels of the organization, including executives, department heads, and individual contributors

Experience working with CRM systems (e.g., Salesforce), BI tools, and other revenue operations platforms. Salesforce certification is a plus

Strong leadership skills with a demonstrated ability to mentor and coach team members, foster a collaborative and inclusive team culture, and drive continuous improvement initiatives

Proactive and results-driven mindset, with a passion for driving innovation and driving positive change within the organization

A bit about the team

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.

Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:

Exceed sales goals

Maximize earning potential

Deliver meaningful results for our clients

To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.

What’s in it for you

Unlimited PTO

Health insurance

Travel insurance

Flexible working hours

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Corporate events, teambuildings

Snacks, drinks at the office

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!