Are you ready to be part of something big? We’re hiring for the Channel Sales Account Executive on our Sales Team!

In this role, you’ll engage with key decision-makers, forge impactful relationships with some of the world’s most influential organizations, and directly contribute to the growth of Semrush.

Why Semrush?

We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us!

Some highlights of our success include:

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

$400M+ Annual Recurring Revenue

118,000+ paying customers worldwide

1M+ freemium users

Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others.

If you're looking for a role where your impact will be visible and meaningful, we’d love to hear from you.

Tasks in the role

Develop and execute a comprehensive channel sales strategy to achieve revenue targets.

Identify, recruit, and onboard new channel partners (agencies, system integrators, consultancies).

Negotiate and manage partner agreements, ensuring mutually beneficial terms.

Build strong, trusted relationships with channel partners, acting as their primary point of contact and advocate.

In collaboration with customer success, provide ongoing training, enablement, and support to ensure partner success

Educate partners on Semrush value proposition, sales motions, and objection handling to increase the competency of the channel.

Identify and pursue expansion opportunities with existing channel partners (client package add-ons)

Facilitate both co-sell and resell expansion

Develop joint business plan with partners (inclusive of sales targets, certification growth, and partner marketing initiatives)

Build and track pipeline associated with each channel partner (commensurate with joint business plan)

Analyze market trends and competitive landscape to identify new channel opportunities and inform channel investments.

Represent Semrush at industry events, conferences, and partner meetings.

What we’re looking for

5+ years in B2B sales or business development, with 2+ years in channel sales or partner management.

Demonstrated ability to recruit, onboard, and drive revenue through a channel ecosystem

Strong understanding of SaaS business models and channel go-to-market strategies (resell, referral, co-sell)

Excellent communication, presentation, negotiation, and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a collaborative team in a fast-paced environment.

Results-oriented with a strong focus on achieving and exceeding sales targets.

Proficiency with CRM software (e.g., Salesforce) and channel partner management tools.

Willingness to travel as needed.

KPIs

Net new partners closed

Partner-generated revenue (partner sourced ACV and partner resold ACV)

Partner onboarding and activation rate (speed to first client package)

Pipeline growth via channel

A bit about the team

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.

Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:

Exceed sales goals

Maximize earning potential

Deliver meaningful results for our clients

To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.

What’s in it for you

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!