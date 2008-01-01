Senior AI Search Optimization Specialist
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior AI Search Optimization Specialist.
Tasks in the role
We are currently hiring a Senior AI Search Optimization Specialist for those who think creatively, plan strategically, and execute rapidly while evolving with changing environments. This role will be part of our Organic Search Team, reporting to our Head of SEO.
Develop and implement executable strategies and tactics to achieve Semrush’s LLM/AI search visibility goals.
Drive cross-functional collaboration with teams including Organic Search, Acquired Assets, Social Media and PR to ensure the successful execution of those strategies.
Report on progress, encompassing both executional outputs (e.g., publication of social and blog posts, YouTube videos, outreach conducted) and key performance indicators (e.g., brand visibility, share of voice, mentions and citations).
Identify, hire, and oversee freelance or agency resources as needed to support execution.
Overseeing LLMO workflows for content optimization.
Collaborate with various Semrush teams to maintain consistency in brand and product descriptions across third-party websites and owned assets.
Bridge traditional SEO tactics with LLMO-focused ones to help optimize the balance of resources committed to the two, adapting processes as necessary to account for trade-offs between the two channels.
Who we are looking for
Expertise in AI SEO (LLMO/GEO/AEO/AI optimization)
Significant experience with traditional SEO
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate across diverse teams and time zones.
Exceptional organizational and project management abilities.
Proficiency in data analysis and reporting to track and communicate performance and inform decision-making.
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment, adapting to changing priorities and deadlines while maintaining a positive and proactive approach.
A collaborative mindset, with the ability to work effectively within a team and across departments.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Marketing
The Marketing team does much more than just promote and advertise Semrush products. They also inspire marketers around the world with their work.
Colleagues from this team are responsible for establishing marketing strategies and conducting market target audience research. They work with content, create and implement advertising campaigns through multiple promotion channels. The team is also closely involved with the Development, Design, Customer Success, and Sales teams. Web content, newsletters, banners, references in the media–all this is created by our Marketing experts.
The Marketing team is truly international and dispersed across the globe. But despite the differences in locations and time zones, our teams work tirelessly together on their common goal: to support one billion marketers in achieving their goals. Can we do it? Certainly!