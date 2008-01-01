Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior AI Search Optimization Specialist.

Tasks in the role

We are currently hiring a Senior AI Search Optimization Specialist for those who think creatively, plan strategically, and execute rapidly while evolving with changing environments. This role will be part of our Organic Search Team, reporting to our Head of SEO.

Develop and implement executable strategies and tactics to achieve Semrush’s LLM/AI search visibility goals.

Drive cross-functional collaboration with teams including Organic Search, Acquired Assets, Social Media and PR to ensure the successful execution of those strategies.

Report on progress, encompassing both executional outputs (e.g., publication of social and blog posts, YouTube videos, outreach conducted) and key performance indicators (e.g., brand visibility, share of voice, mentions and citations).

Identify, hire, and oversee freelance or agency resources as needed to support execution.

Overseeing LLMO workflows for content optimization.

Collaborate with various Semrush teams to maintain consistency in brand and product descriptions across third-party websites and owned assets.

Bridge traditional SEO tactics with LLMO-focused ones to help optimize the balance of resources committed to the two, adapting processes as necessary to account for trade-offs between the two channels.

Who we are looking for

Expertise in AI SEO (LLMO/GEO/AEO/AI optimization)

Significant experience with traditional SEO

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate across diverse teams and time zones.

Exceptional organizational and project management abilities.

Proficiency in data analysis and reporting to track and communicate performance and inform decision-making.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment, adapting to changing priorities and deadlines while maintaining a positive and proactive approach.

A collaborative mindset, with the ability to work effectively within a team and across departments.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!