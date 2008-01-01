Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior SFDC Administrator (Sales IT Team).

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Tasks in the role

Serve as the primary Salesforce Administrator, responsible for the daily configuration, maintenance, and continuous improvement of Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud.

Lead the optimization and refactoring of existing declarative automations (Flows, Process Builder, Workflow Rules) to enhance efficiency and reduce technical debt.

Manage and maintain integrations between Salesforce and key GTM tools (Salesloft, ZoomInfo, Marketo), ensuring data accuracy and reliable data flow.

Deeply understand and optimize lead flows in Salesforce — from initial capture to routing, assignment, and conversion — ensuring seamless transitions across integrated GTM systems.

Proactively identify opportunities to leverage AI and machine learning to automate administrative tasks, improve data quality, and enhance sales and marketing effectiveness, especially in lead management and nurturing flows.

Evaluate and recommend native Salesforce AI-powered solutions or AppExchange products for lead scoring, customer segmentation, and predictive analytics, prioritizing declarative implementation.

Collaborate with business stakeholders to gather requirements, translate them into scalable declarative Salesforce solutions, and promote an AI-first mindset where applicable.

Manage user access controls, including roles, profiles, permission sets, public groups, and sharing rules.

Develop and maintain reports and dashboards to provide actionable insights into GTM performance.

Diagnose and resolve complex administrative and data-related issues within Salesforce and integrated GTM platforms.

Contribute to the strategic evolution of the GTM tech stack by identifying opportunities for innovation and improvement, with a strong emphasis on AI capabilities.

Ensure data integrity and best practices across integrated systems to support AI model training and performance.

Who we are looking for

7+ years of hands-on experience as a Salesforce Administrator (preferably Senior-level), with deep knowledge of Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, and overall platform capabilities.

Proven expertise in declarative automation tools (Flows, Process Builder, Workflow Rules).

Strong knowledge of lead-to-opportunity processes, account/contact data management best practices, and opportunity stage or automated activity management using tools such as Einstein Activity Capture (EAC), People.ai, Revenue Grid, SetSail, etc.

Proven experience managing Salesforce integrations, especially with Salesloft, ZoomInfo, and Marketo.

Demonstrated expertise in designing, implementing, and optimizing complex lead flows within Salesforce.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with a proven track record of reducing technical debt and improving system efficiency.

Demonstrated interest or experience in applying AI/ML concepts within CRM or GTM contexts, leveraging native Salesforce AI features.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively across time zones.

Fluency in English.

Nice to Have:

Experience with Zapier for integrations or BigQuery for data management.

Experience working in environments transitioning from waterfall or hybrid to agile methodologies.

Salesforce certifications such as Administrator, Advanced Administrator, Sales Cloud Consultant, or Platform App Builder.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!