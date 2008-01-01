Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for SOC Analyst (Security Operations Team).

Tasks in the role

Incident Response. Responding to security incidents, investigating and analyzing them, coordinating with other teams, such as IT, network operations, and management, to ensure a timely and effective response to security incidents

Bug Bounty. Validating the reported vulnerabilities, organizing them according to their severity, managing the mitigation processes, and maintaining communication with those who reported these vulnerabilities.

Alerts and Playbooks Development. Developing and refining SIEM correlation rules, designing and maintaining playbooks, configuring any necessary exceptions, and documenting all changes and implementations for future reference.

Threat Analysis & Hunting. Conducting research on emerging threats, vulnerabilities, and security technologies, preparing analytical researches and potential risks assesments.

Vulnerability Management. Work with vulnerability analytics to identify potential vulnerabilities, analyze their impact, and prioritize actions.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Cybersecurity, or a related field.

Minimum 1 year of experience as an L1/L2 SOC Analyst or in a similar role focused on security operations or incident response.

Strong understanding of core security principles, attacker tactics and techniques, and detection methods (OWASP Top 10, CVE, MITRE ATT&CK).

Knowledge of web application security fundamentals (e.g., cookie security flags, Same-Origin Policy, XHR, CORS).

Basic understanding of common web attacks (XSS, CSRF, SQL Injection) and ability to recognize related patterns in logs or payloads.

Experience in incident response and investigation using playbooks, with the ability to communicate effectively across teams.

Strong analytical and research skills — ability to work with complex and incomplete data from multiple sources.

Familiarity with modern development workflows and tools such as Git, Ansible, or Docker.

Hands-on experience with SIEM platforms (preferably Splunk), including log collection, correlation rule development, and alert tuning.

Excellent communication skills and the ability to clearly explain security concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences.

Self-motivated, proactive, and capable of working independently while managing priorities effectively.

Continuous learner - staying up to date with new vulnerabilities, threats, and security tools.

Nice to Have

Experience in vulnerability management or penetration testing.

Prior involvement in handling significant security incidents.

Knowledge of Python and automation for security processes.

Familiarity with Threat Intelligence practices and tools.

Experience transitioning from traditional to more agile security operations.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!