HR administrator, 1 year contract (HR Process Design Team)

Tasks in the role

Benefits Administration

Administer global and country-specific benefits programs (health insurance, wellbeing benefits, pension plans, allowances, etc.).

Manage ongoing benefits operations both independently and in collaboration with HR Operations Specialists.

Maintain accurate employee benefits records in HRIS and vendor systems.

Ensure timely and accurate processing of enrollments, terminations, life-event changes, and monthly reporting.



Employee Support

Serve as the first point of contact for employee inquiries related to benefits, policies, eligibility, and enrollment.

Provide clear, timely, and employee-friendly explanations of benefits offerings and processes.

Collaborate with HRBPs and HR Operations teams to resolve complex benefits-related issues.



Policy & Process Management

Support the implementation of benefits policy updates or new programs, including documentation, system updates, and communication.

Review and maintain benefits policies and internal Knowledge Base pages.

Coordinate with vendors and internal stakeholders on operational and compliance requirements.



Operational Support

Handle day-to-day administrative tasks such as invoicing, reporting, auditing, and data reconciliation.

Support annual and quarterly benefits cycles (renewals, open enrollment, plan updates).

Participate in continuous improvement initiatives to enhance the employee experience and streamline benefits processes.



Documentation & Knowledge Management

Document, update, and regularly review all benefits-related administrative processes to ensure clarity, accuracy, and consistency.

Capture frequently asked questions (FAQs) and collaborate with HR Ops and Communications teams to keep Knowledge Base content current and user-friendly.

Identify gaps in documentation and proactively improve process materials and employee-facing resources.

Who we are looking for

We are looking for a detail-oriented and service-focused HR Administrator to support the administration, maintenance, and continuous improvement of our global and local employee benefits programs. This role will be responsible for day-to-day operational execution, employee support, policy updates, process documentation, and coordination with internal teams and external vendors.

The ideal candidate has strong organizational skills, a customer-centric mindset, and experience working in a fast-paced, international environment.

2+ years of experience in HR, Benefits Administration, or HR Operations (global or multi-country experience is a strong plus).

General understanding of benefits programs and HR processes.

Excellent communication and customer service skills.

High level of accuracy, reliability, and attention to detail.

Ability to manage multiple priorities and meet deadlines.

Comfortable working with HRIS systems (Workday experience is highly preferred).

Experience collaborating with cross-functional teams and external vendors.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

