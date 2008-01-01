Are you ready to be part of something big? We’re hiring for the Senior Manager, Solutions Engineering - International on our Sales Team!

In this role, you’ll engage with key decision-makers, forge impactful relationships with some of the world’s most influential organizations, and directly contribute to the growth of Semrush.

Why Semrush?

We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us!

Some highlights of our success include:

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

$400M+ Annual Recurring Revenue

118,000+ paying customers worldwide

1M+ freemium users

Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others.

If you're looking for a role where your impact will be visible and meaningful, we’d love to hear from you.

Tasks in the role

People Leadership

Recruit, develop, and lead a geographically distributed team of high-performing Enterprise Solutions Engineers across EMEA and APAC.

Foster a culture of collaboration, trust, and continuous learning across diverse markets and time zones.

Coach and mentor SEs to elevate technical depth, industry expertise, and consultative selling skills.

Create development frameworks that build future leaders and promote internal mobility.

Operational Excellence

Design scalable global SE frameworks to ensure consistency, excellence, and agility across regions.

Integrate AI, data-driven insights, and automation tools to enhance deal support, forecasting, and solution quality.

Partner with Revenue Operations to align coverage models, resource allocation, and pipeline analytics.

Drive regional alignment while respecting market nuance—balancing central efficiency with local agility.

Strategic Partnerships & GTM Execution

Collaborate with Enterprise Sales Leadership to develop and execute account strategies for large, multi-region customers.

Partner closely with Product, Marketing, and Customer Success to deliver feedback loops that shape product innovation and roadmap alignment.

Lead technical strategy for verticalized enterprise segments (e.g., retail, finance, SaaS, and E-commerce).

Ensure Semrush’s enterprise value proposition resonates through technical storytelling, business outcome framing, and executive engagement.

Customer Impact

Guide your team in supporting high-value deals through tailored demos, architecture reviews, and proof-of-concept initiatives.

Serve as an executive technical sponsor for strategic accounts, ensuring customer success from pre-sales through expansion.

Champion adoption of AI-powered insights, automation, and data orchestration to deliver scalable and measurable impact for enterprise clients.

Promote global consistency in how the SE team demonstrates ROI, TCO, and strategic value.

What we’re looking for

5+ years of Solutions Engineering leadership experience in multi-region or international Enterprise sales environments.

7+ years of SE experience, ideally supporting complex SaaS or martech platforms at enterprise scale.

Proven success managing distributed teams across EMEA and APAC, with sensitivity to regional business dynamics and customer maturity.

Deep understanding of enterprise sales cycles, procurement processes, and cross-functional stakeholder management.

Experience in vertical markets (e.g., retail, finance, SaaS, and E-commerce). Strong command of AI and data-driven selling techniques, with demonstrated experience integrating tools that drive SE productivity and customer engagement.

Exceptional collaboration across Sales, Product, and Marketing to align GTM execution globally.

Expertise in SEO, digital marketing, or martech strongly preferred.

Professional Traits

Strategic and Global Mindset : Balances long-term vision with tactical execution across diverse regions.

Operational Rigor : Designs scalable, measurable systems that enable growth and consistency.

Empathetic Leadership : Builds high-trust, inclusive teams that thrive in virtual and multicultural environments.

Technical and Commercial Acumen : Bridges deep product knowledge with customer business objectives.

AI-Forward and Innovative : Champions new tools and technologies to accelerate outcomes.

Influential Communicator : Inspires teams and customers through clarity, confidence, and authenticity.

A bit about the team

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.

Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:

Exceed sales goals

Maximize earning potential

Deliver meaningful results for our clients

To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.

What’s in it for you

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!