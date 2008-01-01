Are you ready to be part of something big? We’re hiring for the Senior Manager, Solutions Engineering - US on our Sales Team!

Why Semrush?

We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us!

Some highlights of our success include:

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

$400M+ Annual Recurring Revenue

118,000+ paying customers worldwide

1M+ freemium users

Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others.

Tasks in the role

People Leadership

Recruit, develop, and lead a diverse, high-performing team of Solutions Engineers across the Americas.

Foster a culture of collaboration, innovation, and continuous learning.

Implement development plans, conduct performance reviews, and mentor SEs to build both technical depth and business acumen.

Operational Excellence

Design and optimize scalable processes, AI-assisted workflows, and automation tools to drive consistency and efficiency across the Americas.

Build frameworks for resource allocation, coverage models, and performance tracking tailored for the Mid-Market.

Partner with Revenue Operations to enhance forecasting, pipeline analytics, and sales enablement.

Strategic Partnerships

Partner with Sales Leadership to shape deal strategy and execution across our mid-market segment.

Collaborate with Product, Marketing, and Customer Success to deliver technical insights, influence product direction, and ensure GTM alignment for the Americas.

Drive strategy and best practices for vertical markets (e.g., retail, SaaS, agencies, financial services), tailoring solutions to specific customer challenges.

Customer Impact

Support key deals through discovery, demos, and solution design, showcasing how our platform drives measurable business value.

Empower SEs to deliver compelling technical narratives, connecting customer challenges to strategic wins.

Champion the use of AI, automation, and data insights to improve customer experience, shorten sales cycles, and scale impact.

What we’re looking for

2+ years of Solutions Engineering leadership experience, managing high-performing SEs across multiple regions in the Americas.

5+ years of hands-on SE or sales engineering experience in B2B SaaS or martech.

Demonstrated success leading teams across Mid Market and SMB Segments.

Experience working within or selling to vertical markets (e.g., Retail, SaaS, agency, or financial sectors).

Proven ability to implement AI tools, dashboards, and automations that boost sales productivity and customer outcomes.

Excellent collaboration with cross-functional partners in sales, marketing, and product to execute regional strategies.

Domain expertise in SEO, digital marketing, and martech preferred, but not required.

Professional Traits

Excellent Judgment : Makes sound decisions based on data, context, and long-term impact.

Strategic with Executional Depth : Balances vision with hands-on leadership.

People First Leadership : Builds engaged, empowered, and accountable teams.

Innovative and Analytical : Embraces technology, AI, and automation to enhance performance.

Results Oriented : Focuses on measurable outcomes and scalable impact.

Inspirational Communicator : Motivates others through clarity, authenticity, and conviction.

A bit about the team

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.

Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:

Exceed sales goals

Maximize earning potential

Deliver meaningful results for our clients

To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.

What’s in it for you

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



