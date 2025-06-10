Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Golang Developer (Ryte Site Intelligence Team).

Tasks in the role

Understanding of existing Architecture and relevant Codebases

Understanding current challenges and ongoing projects

Understanding of current shadow-project system

Gaining deep knowledge of technologies related to the Enterprise Product

Contributing to production ready code as part of the development team

Who we are looking for

At least 2 years of work experience in Golang and NodeJS programming

Experience working with test, deploy concepts & containerised applications (Kubernetes knowledge would be a big plus)

Experience working with Google Cloud

Knowledge of monitoring and observability tools (Prometheus, Grafana)

Proficiency in English (written and spoken)

Strong problem-solving skills

Not required, but a plus

Experience in web crawling, web scraping, web-data aggregation

Experience with scalable architectures, event-driven architectures

Experience in Online Marketing related fields (Analytics, Tracking, SEO, SEA etc.)

Work experience in online marketing related SaaS companies

Experience with Google Lighthouse

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!