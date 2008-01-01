Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Content Marketing Specialist (Datos Partnership Teams).

Tasks in the role

Collaborate with our SEO agency to develop high-ranking content based on detailed briefs.

Create new content based on industry trends and latest news.

Update and edit website pages to improve SEO performance.

Proofread and edit various materials (website content, marketing campaigns, internal communications) to ensure perfect grammar, style, and consistency.

Manage content for X (Twitter), Reddit, and Facebook.

Active community management: reply to user comments and engage in discussions.

Perform ASO (App Store Optimization) for Google Play and Chrome Web Store.

Track content performance and use data to improve our results.

Who we are looking for

3+ years of proven experience in content marketing.

Strong understanding of modern SEO principles

Native-level written and verbal English skills.

Hands-on experience with CMS platforms (e.g., WordPress) and basic proficiency in analytics tools (e.g., Google Analytics, Search Console).

Comfort navigating and engaging deeply on platforms like Reddit and X.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!