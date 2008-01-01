Senior Data Engineer (Data Operations Team)

Hi there!

Tasks in the role

General Overview

Our data ecosystem is built on self-hosted Airflow & dbt Core, along with multiple BigQuery instances.

The current setup was built several years ago and has become highly customized.

While this customization supports flexibility, it now limits development speed and reduces analytics efficiency.

We’re looking for a highly technical expert who can redesign, simplify, and standardize our DWH infrastructure.

The focus is more on stabilizing and improving the system rather than pure feature development.

Responsibilities

Identify and carefully resolve infrastructure inefficiencies

Conduct audits of existing infrastructure and propose improvements

Oversee infrastructure health, performance, and cost efficiency

Evaluate architecture proposals from peers and provide feedback

Make key architectural proposals

Develop and deploy IaC using Terraform

Create and maintain CI/CD pipelines in GitLab

Design, build, and optimize data pipelines using BigQuery, Airflow & dbt

Monitor and troubleshoot cloud infrastructure, pipelines, and workflows

Support the development and maintenance of ML/AI tools and workflows

Conduct code reviews for merge requests

Who we are looking for

Hard Skills

Proficient in System Design & Architecture

Strong expertise in Airflow management

Strong expertise in dbt management

Proficient in IaC tools (Terraform)

Proficient in CI/CD tools (GitLab)

Advanced knowledge of SQL

Proficient in Python

Experienced in Monitoring & Alerting (Grafana)

Experience with Containers (Docker, Kubernetes)

Soft Skills

Strong project management skills across the full delivery lifecycle: from requirement gathering and decomposition to roadmapping, prioritization, execution, and delivery

Proactive and autonomous, able to make efficient decisions with minimal supervision

Strategic and structured thinker

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail

Strong communication and stakeholder management skills, with ability to build reliable partnerships

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

