Enterprise Regional Sales Director

Why Semrush?

We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us!

Some highlights of our success include:

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

$400M+ Annual Recurring Revenue

118,000+ paying customers worldwide

1M+ freemium users

Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others.

Tasks in the role

Hire, lead, coach, and support the Enterprise AE team to meet and exceed revenue and other specific goals.

Foster a deep, data- and metrics-driven management approach to effectively lead large teams at high velocity.

Design and implement a metric-driven approach to achieving the right sales activities to drive consistency and predictability in achieving sales excellence within your region.

Provide a high level of guidance, coaching, and feedback, and create learning and growth opportunities for individual team members to support professional development and strengthen skill sets.

Oversee continuous training for the Account Executive team to ensure strong knowledge and understanding of Semrush products and services, as well as team sales activity and techniques for successful positioning of the platform.

Proactively identify and implement new sales initiatives, strategies, and programs to capture key demographics and drive and optimize sales activity and processes.

Maintain an expert level of product knowledge to support current and potential customer questions and provide a better understanding of the tools to overcome hesitations and offer clarity to Semrush’s solutions.

Support the Sales Leadership team in reporting monthly, quarterly, and annual revenue goals to measure key sales activity metrics and revenue quota.

Submit weekly, monthly, and quarterly forecasts in a timely manner.

What we’re looking for

Fluent English is required, local languages of the supervised region is preferred and/or required

Working knowledge of SFDC, Salesloft, Excel, Tableau, and or similar software.

Experience working in the IT, SaaS, and/ or Digital Marketing space.

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Communications, Marketing, or another related field.

3 to 5 years of experience in a sales management or business development role supporting the EU region and a team of individual quota-carrying sales reps.

In addition to direct sales management experience, we are seeking someone who has been an individual contributor for 5+ years.

A demonstrated track record of exceeding monthly, quarterly, and annual sales targets.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to articulate and present verbally and in writing.

Metric-driven, self-motivated, and self-driven sales leader.

Ability to prioritise and act on own initiative in a fast-paced environment.

You have a SaaS or MarTech Experience

Travel is recommended but not necessary or required

A bit about the team

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.

Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:

Exceed sales goals

Maximize earning potential

Deliver meaningful results for our clients

To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.

What’s in it for you

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



