Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Enterprise Support Specialist - Evening Shift (Global Customer Support Team).

Tasks in the role

We're looking for a self-sufficient, analytical, and technically minded Enterprise Support Specialist to support our Enterprise Solutions customers across the Americas. You will work with complex client environments, navigate ambiguity confidently, and deliver outstanding customer experiences through logical problem-solving, clear communication, and a proactive approach to learning.

Deliver high-quality, personalized technical support to enterprise customers, ensuring timely, accurate resolution of issues.

Work confidently and autonomously in an environment where not every process is fully defined, driving clarity and efficiency.

Investigate problems using analytical thinking, technical knowledge, and available data—escalating thoughtfully when necessary.

Collaborate closely with Product, Customer Success, Sales, and Marketing teams to support product adoption and process improvements.

Maintain and improve internal and customer-facing knowledge bases.

Handle escalated cases with professionalism and sound judgment, balancing customer expectations with internal priorities.

Contribute to continuous improvement initiatives within Enterprise Support and support global coverage planning.

Who we are looking for

Required Qualifications

3+ years of experience in technical product support, customer success, account management, or consulting—ideally in SaaS or digital marketing environments.

Working hours: Ability to work from 2 PM to 10 PM CET, Monday to Friday

Strong analytical and logical thinking skills; ability to diagnose complex issues methodically.

Technical background with basic knowledge of programming, SQL, HTML, APIs, or related technologies.

Experience working with ticketing/support platforms (e.g., Zendesk, Jira, Salesforce Service Cloud).

Ability to work efficiently and confidently in ambiguous or evolving environments.

Proven success working with cross-functional teams in fast-paced, high-growth settings.

Excellent communication and customer-facing skills, with a client-first mindset.

Demonstrated ability to manage escalations and high-pressure situations effectively.

Willingness and ability to learn quickly, continuously, and autonomously.

Preferred Qualifications

Experience supporting enterprise-level marketing or SEO-related platforms.

Understanding of SEO concepts, digital marketing workflows, or enterprise marketing technology stacks.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!